Kirk Herbstreit reveals Florida's backup plan if Lane Kiffin says no
One of three SEC schools will be able to call Lane Kiffin its head football coach next season, and it’s down to either incumbent Ole Miss or challengers LSU and Florida.
Florida has been a betting favorite to land Kiffin ever since the job came open, but with serious money being offered by its competitors, the program will have to have a contingency plan, just in case.
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit listed two notable names that the Gators could theoretically target if they can’t get Kiffin.
“Everybody’s talking about Lane. What if Lane Kiffin stays at Ole Miss or goes to LSU?” Herbstreit wondered aloud this week.
“I’ve been asking everybody, ‘What if you don’t get Lane Kiffin? Who’s next? Lincoln Riley... I’ve heard his name. Eli Drinkwitz. There are different names, but it seems here at Florida, they’re all counting on Lane Kiffin.”
Riley seems like an unlikely target, given his current position leading the USC program, which made some notable improvements this season.
Drinkwitz has been connected, albeit unofficially, to a number of vacancies and potential vacancies, but current reporting seems to hint he will stay at Missouri. As does the coach himself.
“All that stuff is a distraction,” Drinkwitz said recently of rumors about his departure.
“I would like to remind everybody, including our fans, we absolutely love Mizzou. We love what we’re building. My focus is going to remain on our team and our current situation and I am not going to get into all of that.”
At any rate, Florida does appear to have slipped in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes in recent days amid serious reporting that LSU has emerged as the new favorite.
Kiffin has the endorsement of major decision makers at LSU and apparently that of Louisiana governor Jeff Landry, with the school looking to make him an offer that could make him the highest-paid or second highest-paid coach in college football.
Bettors remain high on Kiffin to take over at LSU. And at Florida.
Kiffin is the overwhelming favorite to be named the next LSU head coach with 62 percent odds, according to the latest figures from the prediction market Kalshi.
But he’s also the Gators’ top man, listed at 39 percent to take the job there, maintaining a nearly 20 percent edge on the second-ranked candidate, Washington head coach Jedd Fisch.
When will we know for sure? Ole Miss expects an answer from Kiffin after the Egg Bowl game this week.
