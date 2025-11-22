Historic college program emerges as biggest threat for Ole Miss to retain Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin remains the most high-profile target in college football’s coaching carousel, and right now it appears one SEC powerhouse has gained serious traction to acquire the head coach for next season.
LSU has emerged as the biggest threat to hire Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss, moving ahead of Florida, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.
Ole Miss' main obstacle in keeping Lane Kiffin
“The main competition for Ole Miss retaining Kiffin appears to be LSU right now,” Thamel revealed during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay.
“Florida has cast a wide search. They’ve talked to multiple candidates face to face. LSU is focused solely on Kiffin. Florida is certainly still in the mix, but right now it appears LSU and Ole Miss is the decision that Kiffin is facing.”
LSU has been gaining ground
Florida emerged as an early favorite to get Kiffin on its sideline, but LSU has made important strides in recent days, with key decision makers at the school, and even Louisiana governor Jeff Landry, appearing to endorse the move.
Whatever happens, Kiffin will be on the receiving end of a generous financial package.
“He will get paid, no matter where he goes,” Thamel added.
“Ole Miss has made it clear they won’t get outbid for Kiffin’s services. LSU is ready to step up to the plate. Look for him to be among the highest-paid coaches in the sport when this ends, wherever he goes.”
What LSU is reportedly offering
That backs up recent reporting around what kind of money LSU is willing to invest in Kiffin to become its next head coach.
Recent speculation has suggested that the school is considering presenting Kiffin with an offer that would make him either the highest-paid coach in college football, or very nearly so, rivaling even Kirby Smart’s current contract at Georgia.
Insiders have reported that LSU is contemplating an offer to Kiffin that would be valued at $90 million over seven years and would include a pledge to spend $25 million per year on its roster.
Where things are at Ole Miss
Ole Miss has given Kiffin a very sharp deadline: tell them what his future plans are before playing the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28, or else.
If he doesn’t, there’s a very real chance that Ole Miss wouldn’t even let him coach the team during the College Football Playoff, according to reports.
Kiffin has denied such an ultimatum exists, but there clearly remains a very tense situation between himself and the school he has brought into the national title picture, but now appears on the verge of leaving.
Kiffin remains the overwhelming favorite to become the next head coach at LSU with 73 percent odds, according to the prediction market Kalshi.
