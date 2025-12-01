Lane Kiffin gives first interview after 'really hard' LSU decision
Lane Kiffin sat down with ESPN reporter Marty Smith on Sunday to discuss his departure from the Ole Miss Rebels. The decision to accept the head coaching position with the LSU Tigers marks a dramatic shift in the college football landscape just before the College Football Playoff begins. Kiffin described the emotional weight of the choice and admitted "this is really hard" because "my heart was here."
He addressed the controversy surrounding his inability to coach the Rebels in the upcoming playoffs. Kiffin told Smith that "we went through a lot last night with Keith Carter trying to figure out a way to make this playoff run work and be able to coach the team." He noted that ultimately it was the athletic director's decision and said, "I totally respect that" despite the disappointment.
The 50-year-old coach leaves behind an 11-1 squad that secured the best regular season in school history. He reflected on his six-year tenure in Oxford by stating "I think that we gave a lot to this program" and described the era as the "best run that's ever been done in the history of the school." Kiffin now turns his attention to Baton Rouge while the Rebels prepare for the postseason under new leadership.
Lane Kiffin Explains Decision To Leave Ole Miss For LSU
Kiffin consulted heavyweights like former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. The advice from his former bosses proved pivotal in the final hours. Kiffin shared that Carroll told him "your dad would tell you to go" and urged him to "take the shot" because he had accomplished enough at his current stop.
He reflected on his past coaching stops and noted a specific distaste for how his tenure with the Tennessee Volunteers ended after a single season. Kiffin said "I always hated how we only gave one year to Tennessee and left" and emphasized that he "really hated that feeling." He believes his time in Oxford established a stronger legacy compared to his previous one-year stint in Knoxville.
The move involves significant personal reflection for the veteran coach. He admitted to Smith that "it just was something I prayed on and made a family decision." Kiffin explained that "I talked to God and He told me it's time to take a new step" and start a "new chapter" in his life. He acknowledged the risk involved by saying "maybe it's right, maybe it's wrong" but added that "you just go prove things right and that's what we're going to do when we get there."
The scene at University-Oxford Airport was tense as police escorted Kiffin and his family past frustrated fans. His group included his ex-wife Layla and brother Chris Kiffin. They boarded jets bound for Louisiana while onlookers voiced their displeasure near the runway fences. Sources indicate the deal with LSU spans seven years and pays approximately $12 million annually.
Ole Miss moved quickly to maintain stability by promoting defensive coordinator Pete Golding to the permanent head coaching role. Golding has been instrumental in building a defense that allows just 20.1 points per game. He will lead the program immediately into the postseason with the support of remaining staff members like quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.
The Rebels will learn their College Football Playoff first-round opponent and schedule during the selection show on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.