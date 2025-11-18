Lane Kiffin Addresses Report That Ole Miss Gave Him Ultimatum to Decide on Future
The coaching buzz surrounding Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin came to a head over the weekend as the Rebels defeated Florida, a program with a head coaching vacancy that Kiffin has been viewed as a candidate to fill. Ole Miss fans were chanting “We want Lane” by the end of the game, in a win that moved Ole Miss to 10-1 on the season and puts them in strong position to make their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
After that victory, reports emerged that Ole Miss issued Kiffin issued an ultimatum to decide on his future by their final regular season game against Mississippi—The Egg Bowl—on Nov. 28. Kiffin has been considered a candidate for both the Florida and LSU vacancies since each program fired their head coach midseason, and the reports indicated that Ole Miss wanted to know if Kiffin plans to stay or leave for another school before the end of the regular season.
Kiffin appeared on the Pat McAfee Show the day after the reports surfaced, and denied that there was an ultimatum. “That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum, anything like that at all. I don’t know where that came from like a lot of stuff that’s out there.” Kiffin said. “Like I said, we’re having a blast, I love it here.”
Along with the ultimatum, there were reports that members of Kiffin’s family were reportedly taken on private jets to visit both LSU and Florida while Ole Miss is on their bye this week. Kiffin did not address those reports.
Kiffin continues to skirt the question of if he will remain at Ole Miss beyond this season or leave for another program. He instead answered those questions on Saturday by saying, “Today was awesome. I love what we’re doing here. To even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today.”
Kiffin has expressed that he believes he can win at Ole Miss, but it remains unclear if he feels he can pass up the opportunities that either Florida or LSU provides.