Lane Kiffin Names Most Hated Team in College Football

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest talking points of the college football news cycle over the past few months was Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for the LSU Tigers.

The 50-year-old head coach had been linked to the Tigers from the moment they fired Brian Kelly, and he certainly didn't exit Oxford quietly. Kiffin ended up needing an ultimatum about announcing his decision on whether or not he'd leave Ole Miss. When he finally did reveal he was taking the LSU job, he fought to continue to coach the Rebels through their College Football Playoff run.

The program opted to promote Pete Golding for its postseason run, and was impacted by Kiffin poaching his former assistants for his staff at LSU. Following some backlash, Kiffin ended up letting some coaches work double duty, but needless to say, it wasn't a clean breakup.

With many around college football not a fan of how Kiffin left Ole Miss, he has seemingly embraced his villain-like role. When On3's Josh Pate took to X to pose the question of who the most hated team in college football currently is, Kiffin responded with a simple emoji.

While this could be about Clemson or Memphis, as they are also programs with Tiger mascots, it does feel fair to assume that Kiffin is referring to his LSU Tigers.

Now, whether people are fans of Kiffin and the Tigers or not, the offseason they have had indicates that they are poised to make some noise in 2026. Kiffin was able to bring in the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country, landing Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, Colorado left tackle Jordan Seaton and Ole Miss EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, all of whom were ranked as five-star transfers by 247Sports.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

In addition to his strong transfer portal class, Kiffin was also able to bring in the No. 11 high school recruiting class.

We really won't know how good this team is until we see them actually play a game, but there is one thing we know for certain, which is the fact that Kiffin will continue to be himself and troll everyone on social media.

Whether or not people fully agree with his antics, both in moving jobs and on social media, doesn't seem to matter to him. Clearly, based on his response to Pate's question online, Kiffin is having fun being the most hated person and team in all of college football.