Lane Kiffin Speaks Out Amid College Football Controversy Live on ESPN

If college football didn't have a controversy, it's fair to wonder whether Lane Kiffin would create one. The well-travelled new coach of the LSU Tigers certainly finds himself in the middle of an ongoing brouhaha after a week in which two college football players/NFL training camp invitees are in an on-again, off-again legal battle for eligibility. Kiffin himself was sued by the SEC mid-week, as part of an alleged pattern of conduct to play pro football players in college football games.

Kiffin Speaks on the Controversy

Pat McAfee to Lane Kiffin: "I'm a daily sports show host, so thank you."



Kiffin also addresses the eligibility of Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris and the decision not to roster them yet for LSU. pic.twitter.com/3xwBic9l8g — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 5, 2026

In a brief appearance on College GameDay, Kiffin used the opportunity to discuss the situation and his feelinns on LSU's decision to not roster the two disputed players-- Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris-- for Week 1 action against Clemson.

"That wasn't easy, as much as I feel for the players," said Kiffin. "And I believe that you fight for what you believe in. And I believe these kids have an opportunity to play, just like all the other kids around the country that are winning court cases and being put on rosters. But at the same time, I'm the head coach of LSU, and I had to make a decision that is for the big picture of LSU and the LSU football program-- with the uncertainties of what potentially could have come by adding them to the roster. We couldn't get exact reasons or... what that would mean if we added them, so with that, I made the decision which is the best interests of the team and the university."

Uncertain Foils LSU

While a Louisiana court ruled that a temporary restraining order would cover Wright and Harris, in a week where the SEC filed a federal court lawsuit against the school, and Univeristy officials including Kiffin, athletic director Verge Ausberry, and the school President, the risk of uncertainty may have been too high for LSU's liking.

The SEC has been vocal about extensive remedies being available, including member institutions boycotting competition with LSU or the league banning or suspending the Tigers. After a number of battles for extra eligibility, the SEC has apparently decided to dig in its heels on the idea of a couple of NFL training camp invitees returning to college, and the league has hypothetically flexed its muscles ahead of Week 1.

Understandably, Kiffin seemed ready to move the focus from the courts to the field.

"We're excited to be playing a great game today here in front of these fans," he said. "Let's spot the ball."