Paul Finebaum Sends Clear Warning to a Major SEC Head Coach Over Eligibility Ruling

The LSU Tigers and their battle to get players who were on NFL rosters during the preseason have taken another turn.

LSU vs. the SEC Takes Another Turn in Court

ESPN's Dan Murphy reports that a judge has granted an injunction that allows pro players to play college football. This ruling is for players who were part of the 2022 recruiting class and thought they had exhausted all their eligibility, but later decided to fight that after the NCAA passed a new "five-for-five rule."

The two players in question are tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris. Both played under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. After brief stints in the NFL, they announced their decisions to transfer to LSU. This ruling is another part of this ongoing saga as LSU kicks off the season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC against the Clemson Tigers.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Made His Prediction on LSU's NFL Eligibility Battle

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked about the case before the ruling had been made on "The Paul Finebaum Show." He said that, regardless of what the judge decides, he doesn't believe either player will play for LSU this season.

"I do not believe, and have not believed from the beginning, that Lane Kiffin was going to defy the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference," Finebaum said. "I know there's a lot of grandstanding, and you've got the governor down there who only cares about himself and gaining political favor. But Kiffin knows the danger of crossing the most powerful man in college athletics... I do not believe this guy is going to be on the roster regardless of this judge's ruling."

Lane Kiffin's LSU Roster Fight Is Far From Over

The judge's latest decision now has changed the immediate situation. Wright and Harris are legally permitted to join LSU's roster, preventing the SEC or NCAA from penalizing LSU under the terms of the injunction.

But the larger dispute is not finished. The SEC has filed a federal lawsuit against LSU, Kiffin and other university officials, alleging that LSU's actions violate the conference's governance rules and undermine the SEC's right to enforce its rules governing the conditions under which its members compete.

That means Finebaum's prediction has already been overtaken by events. Rather than backing away from the situation, LSU is now at the center of one of the most unusual eligibility disputes college football has seen.

For Kiffin, the immediate question is no longer whether LSU can legally add Wright and Harris. The bigger question is how long the court's protection lasts and what the SEC ultimately does next. With LSU's season beginning against Clemson, the Tigers are entering 2026 with both a football team to build and a legal fight that could continue well beyond Week 1.