Lee Corso will make return for marquee Week 6 college football game: report
College football icon Lee Corso will make a return of sorts next weekend, as the veteran broadcaster is planning to attend the Florida State vs. Miami game on Oct. 4, according to a report from The Tallahassee Democrat.
Corso will be in attendance as a fan and alum of the Seminoles, and will also take part in a reunion event set around the game, according to the report.
The reunion is set for the Friday evening prior to Florida State’s game against Miami and is planned for those former Seminoles who played under coach Tom Nugent from 1953-58.
The event has been hosted over the years by former Florida State football player Bob Carnes, who hinted this may be the final such event for the group, which has diminished in size over the years due to age and is thought to be fewer than 10 people, including Corso.
Corso was among those former players who helped pay for the event over the years, but he was usually unable to attend because of his schedule with ESPN.
The report noted that Florida State is also expected to honor Corso in some way during Saturday’s game against rival Miami, but exact details were not revealed.
The weekend could also provide a personal reunion of sorts between Corso and his old colleagues on College GameDay, with there being some speculation that the program could choose the game as the site of its weekly broadcast.
ESPN typically announces the destination of its College GameDay show the week before, and the battle between the Seminoles and Hurricanes is expected to be one of the biggest matchups of the weekend.
Corso made college football history in his final appearance on ESPN’s flagship program College GameDay in the first week of the 2025 season, and the landmark occasion resulted in a ratings bonanza for the network as fans tuned in to see Corso’s farewell.
The final show averaged around 3.5 million viewers across its networks, making it the most-watched College GameDay in the program’s history.
