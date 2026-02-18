Lee Corso Update Emerges After Retirement From College GameDay

Saturday mornings felt different for college football fans this past season. For nearly four decades, Lee Corso was the face of the sport on ESPN. He brought laughs and wild headgear picks to College GameDay every week.

Corso retired from the award-winning show and was recently seen enjoying his time off in Orlando. Fans have missed seeing him on screen since he left the program. There has not been much news about the former Indiana and Louisville coach since his last appearance on GameDay.

That changed on Tuesday thanks to his longtime ESPN colleague Dick Vitale. The legendary basketball broadcaster posted a photo on social media. He gave the sports world a happy update on his longtime friend. It was good news for everyone wondering how Corso has been doing lately.

Dick Vitale shares a new photo, update on Lee Corso

Vitale and Corso reunited at a touching event this week. They attended a Celebration of Life for Richie Adubato. Adubato was a longtime basketball coach who impacted many lives in the sports world. The gathering brought several big names together to honor his memory. Vitale had just finished speaking at the memorial when he took the photo.

He shared the moment online for his followers to see. Vitale mentioned that it was great being with Corso. He even added a short parenthetical note saying Corso "looks fab." The photo included other sports figures like Mike Fratello and Bob Delaney.

Dick Vitale (left) and Lee Corso (right) photographed at 'Celebration of Life' | @DickieV/X

Former NBA player Sam Perkins was also there. Perkins played at North Carolina and for Adubato on the Dallas Mavericks. Vitale also noted that his wife, Lorraine, thought the world of Adubato.

This update is a relief for fans who missed Corso during the postseason. The coach did not travel to the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January. His former team, the Indiana Hoosiers, played in that game against Miami and took home the title.

Just finished speaking at Celebration of Life for my buddy RICHIE ADUBATO /great being with LEE CORSO ( looks fab)- MIKE FRATELLO- BOB DELANEY -SAM PERKINS played @UNC_Basketball & for Richie with a really good @dallasmavs team . My wife Lorraine thought the world of Richie ! pic.twitter.com/cLHofjU9Gd — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 17, 2026

Corso chose to watch from his home in Florida instead. A former player named Terry Tallen said Corso was "sharp as a tack" back then. This new post from Vitale confirms that Corso is still doing well.

Both Vitale and Corso are broadcasting icons who define their respective sports. They both have battled health issues in recent years. It was a nice moment of connection between two sports broadcasting legends.