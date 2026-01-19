When Indiana takes on Miami in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship game the Hoosiers very well may have more fans in attendance than the hometown Hurricanes, but one of the most beloved figures in the history of Indiana University won't be one of them.



Lee Corso, the longtime ESPN College GameDay analyst coached the Hoosiers from 1973-1982, winning 41 games in that time, a number that still ranks as the third-most in program history.



However, Corso will not be attending the game Monday night, instead opting to watch the game from his Orlando home.

Former Indiana nose tackle and captain Terry Tallen shared the news regarding Corso over the weekend.



“Coach is doing great. He’s sharp as a tack and very happy,’’ Tallen said.



It's a shame that the most beloved person associated with Indiana football won't be there, but that doesn't mean Corso hasn't been paying close attention. In fact, Corso went as far as to declare Indiana one of the best of all-time.

Lee Corso Makes Declaration on 2025 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) pose for photographs Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking to Tallen, Corso gave Curt Cignetti's 2025 squad as high of praise as one possibly can - and coming from Corso, who has spent the last seven decades around college football, it should mean quite a bit.



”When we spoke the other day, I asked him about this (Indiana) team, and he said, ‘Terry, I think that this is the best college football team that I’ve ever seen. I’ve been around for a long time, so I’m qualified to say that.’



Well, then. If Coach said it, then who am I to argue?

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:

1982: Indiana football coach Lee Corso says it's definitely possible to win a national championship in Bloomington. It took another 43 years, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/Ly1ZmDHY8s — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) December 8, 2025

First off, it flat-out stinks that Corso isn't going to be able to attend. He coached at several places, but Indiana or Florida State, where he played quarterback in the 1950s, are always the first programs associated with him.



He's an icon and a tremendous ambassador to college football and getting to see him take in the Hoosiers playing for a national championship would be a treat for all college football fans, Indiana or not.



As for the best team ever comments, I suppose we'll see just how good these Hoosiers are against Miami. It's one thing win the Big Ten, beat Ohio State, dominate the Rose and Peach Bowls, and start a season 15-0, but its entirely another to have to overcome Corso's kiss of death.



Corso is of course remembered for his headgear picks, but did go just 5-5 in his last 10 national championship game predictions.



All kidding aside, all the best to Coach and to the Hoosiers on Monday night.