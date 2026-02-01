Lou Holtz’s son announces update following alarming health report

The landscape of college football changed forever when a diminutive coach with a sharp wit and a legendary whistle took over the sidelines at Notre Dame. For decades, Lou Holtz represented the pinnacle of coaching excellence and provided a voice that resonated through living rooms across the nation every Saturday morning.

His presence on the television screen became as much of a tradition as the games themselves for millions of sports fans who valued his unique perspective and passion.

Recent reports regarding the health of the Hall of Fame coach have prompted a massive wave of support from former players and colleagues alike. The legendary figure is currently navigating a significant physical challenge while surrounded by his children and loved ones in Florida.

This development has drawn the sports community's attention to Orlando as people reflect on a career spanning more than three decades of coaching across many levels and programs.

The family has asked for privacy during this sensitive time while they focus on the daily needs of the 89 year old icon. They are emphasizing the importance of comfort and togetherness as they navigate this transition in their private lives. Every moment is being treated with reverence as the man who led the Fighting Irish to their last national title enters a new chapter of his journey. Fans and former athletes have begun sharing their favorite stories of the coach to honor his enduring legacy.

Skip Holtz shares news on Lou Holtz hospice status

"Appreciate everyone’s texts and prayers. Dad is 89, and he is STILL fighting the fight! Only the man upstairs knows how much time is left on the clock. Cherishing the time we still have together in Orlando," Skip Holtz shared on social media.

This personal update from the former Birmingham Stallions head coach follows a confirmation from his brother Kevin that their father had entered hospice care. The family is currently focused on making every moment count at the coach's home in Florida while prioritizing his quality of life during this period.

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz in 1988. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

The senior Holtz finished his legendary coaching career with a lifetime record of 249 wins and 132 losses. His greatest achievement came in 1988 when he led Notre Dame to a perfect 12-0 season and a victory in the Fiesta Bowl.

Beyond the wins on the field, he became a household name for his analysis and his outspoken support of various causes in recent years. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020 for his contributions to the sport and the country after speaking at the Republican National Convention.

Appreciate everyone’s text and prayers.

Dad is 89 and he is STILL fighting the fight! Only the man upstairs knows how much time is left on the clock. 🙏Cherishing the time we still have together in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/1JD6IkaE4L — Skip Holtz (@CoachSHoltz) February 1, 2026

His career began at Kent State before he moved into coaching as an assistant in 1960. He eventually held head coaching positions at William & Mary, NC State, and Minnesota before his iconic run in South Bend.

His coaching tree continues to influence the game through his son Skip, who worked alongside his father at different stops, including South Carolina.

Read more on College Football HQ