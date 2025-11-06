Lane Kiffin the favorite to be named coach at multiple historic college football teams
It remains to be seen if Lane Kiffin will bolt Ole Miss, but there appears to be plenty of interest as the college football coaching carousel spins. The latest rumors link Kiffin to multiple job openings, testing whether the coach will remain in Oxford.
With Kiffin in high demand, a three-team battle royal is brewing in the SEC. Kiffin is a heavy favorite to be Florida's next coach. Kalshi is a predictive odds market for sports and current events.
Kiffin has a 47% chance to be named the new Florida coach, per Kalshi. Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is next in line at 21%.
Here's the latest news on Kiffin's future as LSU and Florida loom in a push to poach the Ole Miss coach.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin is also the favorite to be named LSU's coach
While not quite as high of a number as Florida, Kiffin is also the favorite to be LSU's next coach. Kiffin has a 28% chance to be named the LSU coach. Surprisingly, former Alabama coach Nick Saban is also listed among the LSU favorites with a 16% chance at the time of publication for this story.
Two main questions are emerging regarding Kiffin's future. Does Kiffin want to leave Ole Miss?
If so, the next likely question is whether Kiffin prefers LSU or Florida. LSU has widely been ranked as the better job by media members, but the current disfunction with the governor's involvement in the coaching search does not help make the vacancy more attractive.
Kiffin grew up idolizing Steve Spurrier and has ties to the state of Florida. The Gators should not be ruled out in the Kiffin sweepstakes, but LSU may be hard for the coach to turn down.
Ole Miss' potential College Football Playoff run complicates the pursuit of Lane Kiffin at LSU and Florida
Kiffin may be the favorite at multiple programs, but his potential hiring timeline could be less than ideal. Ole Miss is firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, meaning the soonest a team may be able to hire Kiffin is in January.
The college football transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, and programs likely prefer to have a new coach in place weeks before this date. Will LSU and Florida be willing to wait for Kiffin if Ole Miss is still playing in January?
"When fired Billy Napier over a week ago, the prevailing thought among many was that the Gators would be viewed as one of the top jobs available this cycle," On3's Pete Nakos detailed on Oct. 28. "And that remains true, but with the LSU job open, Florida will now face significant competition in its pursuit to land Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
"The Gators, Tigers and Rebels are headed toward a three-way battle for Kiffin. And that comes with Ole Miss being favored in every remaining game and on track to make their first College Football Playoff appearance. That makes for an unclear timeline for when Kiffin could be available."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.