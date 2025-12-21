College football program forced to pay head coach for previous school's CFP win

When a coach signs a massive contract, the school understands that certain achievements and accomplishments can leave it writing checks. That's usually accomplished with great relish-- that's how incentives work. What the school might not have realized is that another school's accomplishment left the current employer writing checks anyway.

A win from one of the CFP's eight remaining schools cued a conference rival to have to enhance its hefty payment to its head coach. If this sounds crazy, it probably is.

Ole Miss's 41-10 win over Tulane meant that LSU had to pay a bonus (now totaling $250,000) to head coach Lane Kiffin. Yes, the missing part of the story is that until a few weeks ago, Kiffin was at the helm of the Rebels and the CFP success bonus is part of his Ole Miss contract, which contained such an incentive that was then folded into his LSU contract when he inked his deal with the Tigers.

With Ole Miss advancing to the quarterfinals of the CFP, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin gets a $250,000 bonus. pic.twitter.com/i2nSyW7ehw — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 21, 2025

Interestingly, Kiffin's payday came virtually hours after he took to social media himself with a call for SEC brotherhood. "Its not the hunger games guys (sic)," Kiffin tweeted after Mississippi governor Tate Reeves and Louisiana governor Jeff Landry bantered back and forth on social media about Ole Miss's then-upcoming CFP game. "Let's both cheer for each other all year long except when we play each other," continued Kiffin.

Needless to say, his sudden moment of brotherly affection might be enchanced by the realization that an Ole Miss win would put a cool quarter of a million bucks in his pocket. As for Kiffin's other contention, time will tell how serious the battle between the schools is when Kiffin tries to snag Ole Miss transfers to his new school in a few weeks.

Kiffin can keep profiting off of Ole Miss's success from across the league as the postseason continues. Kiffin had actually already earned a $150,000 bonus with Ole Miss's selection to the CFP. The win from the Rebels merely topped that with an additional $100,000.

If Ole Miss reaches the CFP semifinals with a win next week over Georgia, Kiffin will pull down another $250,000 from LSU for a half-million dollar payday. An appearance in the CFP title game for Ole Miss would bring Kiffin's total to $750,000, and if Pete Golding and the Rebels win the CFP national title, Kiffin will have $1 million in extra reasons to enjoy the Rebels' success without him.