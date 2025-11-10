LSU predicted to hire familiar face to replace Brian Kelly
LSU is sending out search parties to find the right man to replace Brian Kelly as head football coach, and the rumor mill is rife with potential candidates to take over in 2026.
The latest speculation finds the program being reunited with one of the seminal figures in its last national title run, as former LSU assistant and current NFL coordinator Joe Brady was named as a candidate to become the Tigers’ next head coach.
Brady “famously helped develop one of the top offenses in college football history,” USA Today’s Paul Myerberg said in his projection that LSU would bring him back in 2026.
Brady spent just one year on the LSU coaching staff, but it was arguably the single-most productive football season of any the school ever had.
He was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers back in 2019, when LSU established new records with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in the season when the Tigers ran through everything and won the national championship.
That’s a seductive legacy for LSU fans and decision-makers to take into consideration, given it was the last time the football team had serious success on the national level.
Is he a plausible option?
Speaking frankly, no.
Make no mistake: a large contingent of LSU fans would be undeniably intrigued by the idea of bringing back one of the people partially responsible for the school’s most recent national championship in the hopes he could recreate that success.
But his career trajectory suggests he may be more suited for, and comfortable in, the NFL.
Following a one-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, he joined the Buffalo Bills organization, enjoying considerable success as its offensive coordinator, calling plays for stars like quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and tailback James Cook.
Brady is credited with balancing the Bills’ offense, and last season his unit saw an NFL-record 13 players score a touchdown, culminating in an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.
Brady is probably more content to stay in what remains a highly-lucrative position now, and whatever opportunities lay ahead for him when the moment is right are probably in the NFL.
College programs may also be reluctant to make a big investment in a young coach -- Brady is just 36 -- with no head coaching experience.
What the oddsmakers say
Brady was included as the fourth most-likely option for LSU to hire as its next coach when looking over the candidates listed by the prediction market Kalshi.
Brady has 10 percent odds to be named LSU’s next head coach, but the man who ranks immediately ahead of him suggests how unlikely he might be as a legitimate candidate.
That being Nick Saban, the former seven-time national champion coach and current College GameDay host who, despite his repeated insistence that he likes being retired, is still dragged out by analysts as a potential replacement for vacant head coaching jobs.
The more realistic options to replace Kelly are Tulane coach Jon Sumrall, who is listed at 15 percent by Kalshi, and current runaway leader Lane Kiffin, the Ole Miss head coach who is also connected to the Florida job, at 61 percent likelihood.
There’s an outside chance that LSU does make an overture to Brady, but the odds are against it. Instead, the school will likely go after someone with head coaching experience.
Our projection as of right now? Jon Sumrall remains our favorite.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams