$63 million college football coach emerges as a top candidate at LSU
The LSU Tigers are the latest program to take a spin on the college football coaching carousel. LSU is searching for a new head coach after firing Brian Kelly, and one name is already emerging as a top candidate.
The challenge is multiple SEC programs may have the same coach as their top candidate. Additionally, Ole Miss is expected to put up a fight to prevent Florida, LSU and other programs from attempting to poach Kiffin.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg noted that Kiffin is expected to be "near or at the very top of LSU's wish list."
"LSU's firing of Kelly could be really bad news for Florida, which has made little secret of its desire to bring Kiffin to Gainesville," Rittenberg wrote on Sunday. "Perhaps Florida can still get its man, but Kiffin should be near or at the very top of LSU's wish list. He wouldn't have to deal with in-state competitors there, and would lead a program with few if any limitations with resources, facilities and fan base.
"Kiffin is 51-19 at Ole Miss and has the Rebels positioned for their first-ever CFP appearance this season, which could end up hurting his chances to take another job. But he doesn't need to be sold on LSU's history and the recruiting advantages. The 50-year-old is 112-53 as an FBS coach."
Lane Kiffin's contract at Ole Miss now goes through 2031
Both Florida and Ole Miss now share the same challenges. Kiffin has Ole Miss firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. With the transfer portal set to open on Jan. 2, most college football programs will want to have a coach in place before this date.
The challenge is Kiffin and Ole Miss could still be playing in January. Additionally, Ole Miss' win over Oklahoma added an additional year on Kiffin's contract. Kiffin is set to make an estimated $9 million annually through 2031.
"Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin now set for automatic 1-year contract extension as Rebels get 7th win of season by beating Oklahoma," USA Today's Steve Berkowitz noted in a series of X messages on Saturday.
"As of Dec. 8, Kiffin’s deal with Ole Miss Athletic Foundation, will be set to run through 12/31/2031. Added year currently set to be worth $9 million, with $7.2 million guaranteed. Kiffin also has $150,000 bonus this season."