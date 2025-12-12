Major college football program makes new assistant highest-paid coordinator in the SEC

The 2025 college football regular season is officially in the books.

Twelve college football programs were selected for the 2025 College Football Playoff field on Sunday. Among those programs is No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1), which will host No. 11 Tulane (11-2, 7-1) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, for the first round of the 2025 College Football Playoffs (3:30 p.m. EST, TNT).

Despite the Rebels' success in 2025, they will enter the College Football Playoff without head coach Lane Kiffin, who left Ole Miss to take the LSU head coaching vacancy on Nov. 30.

Kiffin is bringing a handful of staffers to Baton Rouge, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. The Tigers have agreed to pay Weis $7.5 million over three years, making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the SEC.

Weis is the son of former college football head coach Charlie Weis Sr, who was the head coach at Notre Dame from 2005-09 and Kansas from 2012-14. He was an offensive quality control his father at Florida in 2011 before becoming a team manager for the following three seasons at Kansas.

Weis joined Nick Saban's staff for the following two seasons at Alabama as an offensive analyst. Alabama was the first of four different stops Weis has worked for Lane Kiffin.

Steve Sarkisian was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator for the 2016 College Football Playoff. Weis followed Sarkisian to the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 for another offensive analyst position.

Weis reunited with Kiffin in 2018, a year after Kiffin took the head coaching vacancy at Florida Atlantic. It was the first of Weis' four stops as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

When Kiffin left to take the head coaching vacancy at Ole Miss in the 2020 offseason, Weis left to join Jeff Scott's first staff at USF as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Bulls were 4-26 under Scott, and Weis left after the second of the three seasons.

Weis once again found himself working under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss in 2022 as an offensive coordinator. The Rebels finished 8-5 in 2022 with a 42-25 Texas Bowl loss to Texas Tech.

In the past three seasons, Ole Miss has compiled a 32-6 overall record. Weis' offenses have finished No. 13, No. 2 and No. 3 nationally in yards per game in that time frame.

While Weis is joining LSU's staff in 2026, Ole Miss is permitting him to coach its football team throughout the 2025 College Football Playoff.