Major college football head coach shuts down any NFL interest

While the move from college to pro football is historically perceived as a step up, every college coach isn't exactly chomping at the bit for the chance to work in the NFL. Yes, Jim Harbaugh made the transition, and Nick Saban took his shot at the pros. But for some coaches, the college game is home.

Outstanding college coaches like Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney have avoided the lure of the NFL. And at least one more big named college coach doused the fires of potential NFL interest.

Coach Prime Not Going Pro

In an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was asked about any interest in the NFL. Sanders denied it in a hurry.

Asked if there was anything that would convince him to move to the NFL, Sander was typically blunt. "Not whatsoever," he said. "What transpired with my son last year, ain't no way in the world." Sanders started to further explain and then abruptly cut himself off. A few moments later, amid general merriment on the set he admitted, "When I stop like that, that don't mean I'm lost for words."

.@shaepeppler: "Is there anything that would get you to jump to the NFL?"



Deion Sanders: "Not whatsoever. What transpired with my son last year? Ain't no way in the world." 👀 pic.twitter.com/tW6iQo5D7T — First Take (@FirstTake) February 6, 2026

The Shedeur Saga

Suffice it to say that the NFL Draft saga of Shedeur Sanders likely didn't endear the NFL to Deion. Shedeur was projected as a first-round pick, perhaps even a top of the first round pick after an excellent 2024 season at Colorado. But amid rumors of character issues, Shedeur underwent one of the most extensive Draft slides in NFL history, eventually getting picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the Draft.

Former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft struggle seems to have poisoned his father's feelings on the NFL. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Coach Prime's Record

In three years at Colorado, Sanders is just 16-21. He has cycled through rosters with devastating haste, and in 2024, seemed to have found a winning strategy. With his son at quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter starring at wide receiver and defensive back, Colorado went 9-4, had something of a near miss with the College Football Playoff and seemed to have Sanders' coaching star on the rise.

But 2025 brought a 3-9 season, although the Buffaloes were again very active in the transfer portal and can boast high hopes for 2026. Sanders has proven to be a skilled offensive coach at the collegiate level, but there's no questioning that some of his success came on the back of his talented son and the best player in college football in 2024.

In any case, Sanders' comments made clear what many might have expected. The connection to the NFL isn't one that Coach Prime is looking to exploit in the near future.