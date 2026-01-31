No. 1 OT named ‘most valuable’ non-quarterback in transfer portal

A product of IMG Academy (FL), Jordan Seaton was a consensus five-star in the 2024 cycle and ranked the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

An elite left-tackle prospect with prototypical measurables, Seaton was a high-profile pickup for Deion Sanders and Colorado in the 2024 class. Sanders and his staff sold Seaton on immediate playing time on the blind side, a pitch that translated quickly on the field.

Seaton started all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024, earning Freshman All-American honors. He appeared in nine games as a sophomore in 2025 before a season-ending injury, finishing his Colorado career with 22 starts over two seasons and All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2025.

Following a disappointing 3–9 campaign for the Buffaloes, however, Seaton entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13, 2026, immediately becoming one of the most sought-after linemen in the country.

After drawing interest from multiple high-level programs, Seaton committed to LSU on Jan. 23, 2026, further bolstering Lane Kiffin’s aggressive transfer haul, which now ranks No. 1 nationally, according to 247Sports.

On Friday, with the portal activity beginning to slow down, CBS Sports published its “Top 100 transfer portal players for 2026," with Cooper Petagna listing Seaton at No. 4 overall and describing him as “the most valuable non-quarterback in the transfer portal,” noting that his “plug-and-play ability directly addresses LSU’s biggest need outside of quarterback.”

Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Multiple analyses in December–January identified LSU’s offensive line as a primary roster weakness entering the 2026 cycle. Attrition and departures left the trenches thin, elevating the need for a high-end, NFL-caliber left tackle to protect newly acquired starting quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Seaton’s résumé, 22 career FBS starts at left tackle, pass-proven snaps in 2025, prototypical size and athleticism, and remaining eligibility, positioned him as an immediate starter and a projected early-round NFL prospect if his development continues.

As for why Seaton ultimately sided with Kiffin, LSU offered a clear path to immediate playing time in a Power-5 conference, strong NIL visibility, and a staff aggressively rebuilding the roster with proven transfer talent.

For Colorado, Seaton’s departure highlights the volatility of roster construction and the ongoing recruiting and retention challenges facing Sanders.

Since the end of the regular season, the Buffaloes have lost 36 players to the transfer portal, including leading tackler Tawfiq Byard (Texas A&M), top cornerback DJ McKinney (Notre Dame), leading receiver Omarion Miller (Arizona State), and backup quarterback Ryan Staub (Tennessee).

