Major College Football Holdout Could Put Playoff Expansion at Risk

The future of the College Football Playoff may come down to one major question.

How big is too big?

College football already transformed the postseason by expanding from four teams to 12, a move designed to increase access while still protecting the importance of the regular season. But before the new format has even had time to fully settle, momentum is already building toward another expansion. The problem is that there is no agreement on what that expansion should look like.

The SEC has reportedly pushed for a 16-team format, while other conferences, including voices connected to the Big Ten, have shown interest in eventually growing the field to 24 teams. That disagreement is creating real tension behind the scenes and could completely stall future changes.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti smiles as he is interviewed on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," The Athletic's Seth Emerson explained why the SEC may ultimately become the biggest obstacle to expansion.

"It looks like the SEC is now kind of going to be the holdout," Emerson said. "... if the SEC says no, we still like 16, and everyone else says 24... the SEC can hold out and the result would be 12."

That reality matters because the SEC carries enormous influence in the sport. If the conference refuses to support a larger playoff, it becomes much harder to move forward with sweeping changes.

And honestly, the SEC may have the stronger argument.

One of the defining characteristics of college football has always been pressure. Every game matters. One loss can change a season. Two losses can eliminate championship hopes entirely. That pressure is part of what separates college football from every other sport.

A 24-team playoff would fundamentally change that.

Under that system, teams with three or even four losses could realistically remain alive in the national title race deep into the season. While that might create more access, it also risks making the regular season feel less urgent.

That is where the debate becomes complicated.

Coaches and conferences have obvious incentives to support expansion. More playoff spots mean more teams stay relevant longer. More relevance means better recruiting, more fan engagement and, perhaps most importantly, greater job security for coaches.

A 24-team playoff would make it significantly easier for programs to sell “playoff appearances” as success. But from a fan perspective, there is a real concern about whether the product would become diluted.

College football is not like basketball, where one superstar can carry a team through a tournament run. Depth, line play and physicality usually separate elite football teams from everyone else. Upsets happen, but sustaining that across multiple playoff rounds is extremely difficult.

That means a larger playoff could eventually include teams with little realistic chance of winning a national championship.

Expansion feels inevitable at some point. Sixteen teams probably feels like the logical middle ground. But if conferences continue pulling in different directions, the sport may remain stuck at 12 teams longer than many expected.