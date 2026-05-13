Big 12, ACC Take Opposite Stance From SEC on 24-Team College Football Playoff

College football's postseason format is once again being reexamined.

The BCS National Championship game was deemed too flawed a method in the early 2010s, so the four-team College Football Playoff was introduced in 2014.

The frequency of blowouts mixed with the exclusion of 10 and 11-win power conference teams in favor of frequent flyers like Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma were among the loudest complaints in the four-team era, so the field expanded to 12 teams in 2024.

Power Four conference champions with 10 or more regular-season wins were awarded the four highest seeds in 2024, another flawed method, as not every Power Four conference contains equally strong champions.

The College Football Playoff committee revised its seeding method in 2025, awarding the 12 College Football Playoff spots to the 12 highest-ranked teams in its final top 25 rankings.

College football leadership is again eyeing expansion down the road, although disagreements persist on the field size of future College Football Playoffs.

Brett McMurphy of On3 reported that ACC commissioner Jim Phillips and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark now align themselves with Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti in the push for a 24-team field. Phillips also mentioned that ESPN, the television carrier of the College Football Playoff, does not want to see the field expand past 16 teams.

ESPN is not the only entity that has to come out of its stance if a 24-team field is to be approved. McMurphy reported that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wants a 16-team field if College Football Playoff expansion must occur.

Benefits to a 24-team College Football Playoff

Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (7) catches a ball against Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Job security for coaches is among the reasons a 24-team College Football Playoff is gaining momentum. Instead of shooting for 10-win seasons, nine or perhaps eight wins will be enough for a College Football Playoff appearance.

If a team is continually reaching the College Football Playoff while hovering between eight and 10 wins, fans should have no complaints with their coach's performance.

Specifically in the cases of the ACC and Big 12, a 24-team field should increase their conferences' representation in the College Football Playoff.

Only five of the first 24 teams to reach the 12-team fields have come from the ACC and Big 12. The perceived weaknesses of these conferences by the committee act as a catalyst for their star players to transfer into the SEC or Big Ten.

Drawbacks to a 24-team College Football Playoff

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) makes a catch as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Conference championships already possess little value for a 12-team field, and an expansion to 24 teams would likely signal the end of their existence. This is an issue that proponents of the 24-team field will not deny; conference championships are a significant money maker, and their elimination may not come with an opportunity for a similar payout in a 24-team field.

The season's longevity with a 24-team field brings about a player safety concern. A national champion could play as many as 17 games, the full length of an NFL regular season, in its journey to hoist the College Football Playoff trophy.

Without proper decision-making from college football leadership, players may choose to sit out games in late November once their teams have reached nine or 10 wins.