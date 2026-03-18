Major Head Coach Named ‘Most Wrongfully Disrespected’ in College Football

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day currently sits at the top of a list no coach wants to lead. Despite a highly successful tenure in Columbus, the Buckeyes' leader remains a lightning rod for national criticism.

J.D. PicKell recently used his platform on The Hard Count to identify the most disrespected figures in the sport. Day earned the No. 1 spot, followed by James Franklin, Arch Manning, and Dabo Swinney.

The ranking highlights a growing trend where elite success is often overshadowed by single losses. PicKell argued that the expectations placed on Day have reached a level that few other coaches in the country are forced to endure.

The pressure surrounding Ryan Day, Ohio State football

The scrutiny facing Ryan Day reflects a shift in how the college football media and fan bases evaluate top-tier programs. In the modern era, a winning percentage north of .750 is no longer a guarantee of job security or national praise at schools like Ohio State.

PicKell noted that Day is often treated unfairly regardless of the outcome on the field. He suggested that when the Buckeyes win, the credit goes to the talent or the staff, but when they lose, the blame rests solely on the head coach.

"Ryan Day gets treated like he's a kicker," PicKell said on The Hard Count. "If they go win the National Championship, it's, 'Good, you're supposed to do that. It's Ohio State. Look at all the talent. Look how much we pay you. Look at your staff.'"

This dynamic creates a "win-only" culture where regular-season dominance is dismissed as a baseline requirement. The narrative suggests that unless a coach is hoisting a trophy at the end of the year, their performance is a failure.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to tight end Max LeBlanc (88) during the first day of spring workouts. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pressure is amplified by the rivalry with Michigan, where a single game can define an entire season for the Buckeyes. PicKell argued that being "one loss away from his job being called into question" is the primary reason Day topped his list.

Other notable names on PicKell’s list include Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer at No. 5 and USC’s Lincoln Riley at No. 8. Each of these figures deals with the same national pressure to replicate the success of legendary predecessors while navigating a changing playoff landscape.

For Day, the path to changing this perception remains narrow. He will look to lead the Buckeyes through their remaining spring schedule as they prepare for the 2026 campaign.

Ohio State will hold its annual Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 18.