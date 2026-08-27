Major Nick Saban News Announced Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

There's no living figure in college football as important to the sport itself as former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The 74-year-old ESPN analyst walked so many sidelines over so many decades that his scowl became as recognizable as the national championship trophies.

That intensity built the winningest résumé the sport has ever seen, and it kept the inner workings of his program locked behind closed doors for just as long. Now those doors are opening.

ESPN set October 8 as the premiere date for its six-part docuseries on the retired coach, giving fans a firm timeline for a project the network first announced back in January.

When Saban premieres and what it covers

Saban debuts at 6 p.m. ET on October 8 on ESPN. The series comes from Words + Pictures, the production company behind the project, in partnership with the network.

Director Russell Dinallo said the goal was to move past the sideline persona and show the person underneath it, noting that fans already know the intense figure they have watched for years but have not seen him open up about his own story.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The six episodes trace Saban's full coaching path, including his 17 seasons at Alabama, his run at LSU, and his stint with the Miami Dolphins. That NFL chapter is described as one of the harder stretches of his career. The series also covers his relationship with his father, who died before he could watch his son coach.

Alabama alone produced six of Saban's seven national championships, with the other coming at LSU in 2003. He passed Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most titles in the Associated Press poll era when Alabama beat Ohio State in 2021, and he retired in January 2024 with a career record of 292-71-1.

Footage and voices behind the series

Words + Pictures and ESPN gained access to hundreds of hours of video shot during Saban's Alabama tenure that had never been made public. Saban kept a standing rule that none of it could leave the building while he was still coaching.

Dinallo said Saban gave the go-ahead to release the material once he decided to tell his story, and it includes locker room moments after both the biggest wins and the toughest losses.

ESPN's Six Part 'Saban' Gives Fans Hours of Unseen Footage of Famous Football Coach in Action https://t.co/Wh1vz3P9Hq — Variety (@Variety) August 27, 2026

More than 70 people who worked with or against Saban were interviewed for the series, including Bill Belichick, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Kirby Smart, Tim Tebow, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Saban and his wife, Terry, also participated directly.

Brian Lockhart, senior vice president of ESPN's original content production, said the series draws its value from the access granted by Saban, Terry and the people closest to him, paired with footage that offers a new look at his career. Dinallo added that conveying Saban's intensity on screen was never the hard part. He expects to surprise viewers with the heart running through the story.