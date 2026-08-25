The 5 Biggest Coaching Showdowns of the 2026 College Football Season

The random assortment of great matchups on any given weekend is one of college football's most exciting aspects.

The results of these matchups are determined by games within the game. Quarterback duels, a matchup between a wide receiver and a cornerback and matchups between offensive and defensive linemen are among the player matchups that affect the result of a game.

Coaches can also play a major role in the quality of a matchup. Prominent head coaches can be the focal point of these matchups, but the scheming of mastermind coordinators can also dictate the direction of a matchup.

Below, we rank five of the most prominent coaching matchups in the 2026 college football seasons.

1. Ohio State at Texas

Sept 11, 2010; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive coach Will Muschamp reacts to a call against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas beat Wyoming 34-7. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coaching matchup to watch: Arthur Smith vs Will Muschamp

One could make a case for Steve Sarkisian's offense and Matt Patricia's defense as the best coaching matchup in this game, but Arthur Smith and Will Muschamp are two revered coordinators who are entering their first seasons of their respective tenures.

Smith has never been a college offensive coordinator before, but he was the architect of some potent Tennessee Titans offenses before he became the Atlanta Falcons' head coach. Muschamp gets a bad rap for his head coaching stops at Florida and South Carolina, but his defenses at LSU, Auburn and Texas in the 2000s were some of college football's most dominant in recent memory.

2. Georgia at Alabama

Coaching matchup to watch: Kirby Smart vs Kalen DeBoer

Kirby Smart has earned a reputation as one of the best in-game adjusters in college football, but those adjustments have only yielded one victory in three meetings with Kalen DeBoer. The Bulldogs stormed back only to give up a long touchdown pass in the 2024 meeting, and they failed to complete a fourth-quarter comeback at home last season.

DeBoer's offense features a variety of new pieces following its disappointing campaign in 2025. Meanwhile, Smart fields one of college football's most veteran-heavy defenses, presenting a major home hurdle for the Crimson Tide in mid-October.

3. Texas A&M at LSU

Nov 13, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Coaching matchup to watch: Mike Elko vs Lane Kiffin

Mike Elko's defenses at Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher earned him a place in the college football head coaching ranks. The Aggies possessed one of the SEC's strongest defenses in 2025 and return several NFL-caliber talents from that defense in 2026.

Lane Kiffin's offenses consistently produced at a high clip at Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss, something LSU desperately needs after an uninspiring offensive showing in 2025. The Tigers' offense is a completely new cast of characters for Kiffin to work with, but he won 10 or more games four times at Ole Miss despite constant roster turnover.

4. Northwestern at Indiana

Coaching matchup to watch: Chip Kelly vs Bryant Haines

Chip Kelly was the brain behind Oregon's up-tempo offenses in the early 2010s and Ohio State's national championship offense two seasons ago. He looks to replicate that up-tempo offense with quarterback Aidan Chiles as Northwestern's offensive coordinator this season.

Bryant Haines is emerging as college football's next dominant defensive coordinator. 24 points was the most any team scored on Indiana in 2025, and much of the player personnel that made the Hoosiers' defense dominant in their national championship run returns this season.

5. Oklahoma at Mississippi State

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby speaks with head coach Brent Venables before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Coaching matchup to watch: Brent Venables vs Jeff Lebby

These two head coaches are well-acquainted from their time together at Oklahoma. They overlapped in the early 2000s when Venables was the Sooners' defensive coordinator, and Lebby was a student assistant, and in 2022-23 when Venables hired Lebby as his first offensive coordinator.

Venables' Clemson defenses earned him the head coaching job at Oklahoma, and the Sooners have been stout on that side of the ball in their first two SEC seasons. Lebby is still working out the kinks on the offensive line, but his play-calling and quarterback Kamario Taylor's freak athleticism make the Bulldogs' offense a formidable foe.