Makai Lemon 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Makai Lemon is a phenomenal playmaking wide receiver. He finished his 2025 season with an insane 3.13 yards per route run indicating the massive impact for the Trojans offense Lemon had.

As a route runner, Lemon shows off acceleration and body control to manipulate defenders and create separation. He is a shorter wide receiver who has played 70 percent of his snaps in 2025 in the slot and 75 percent over his college career. Due to his size, bigger corners can press and slow his release off of the line. Lining up off the line of scrimmage or using motion helps maximize his skillset.

Facing zone coverage allows for Lemon to display his elite feel and understanding of coverages. His spatial awareness against zone helps him present an open target on deep routes. He finished 2025 with 502 yards after the catch and this can be significantly attributed to the separation he creates and open zones he finds against zone coverage.

Lemon has great hands, he was only credited with two drops all of 2025 on 108 targets. He displays great technique and will pluck the ball out of the air. For a receiver under 6 feet, Lemon displays great abilities to secure contested catches and often displays his acrobatic abilities when the ball is in the air.

Measurables

Name: Makai Lemon

Makai Lemon Height/weight/class: 5'11195lbs, wide receiver, Junior

5'11195lbs, wide receiver, Junior Awards: 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner (Most outstanding wide receiver in nation), unanimous First-Team All-American, First-Team All Big-Ten

What Makai Lemon does well

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Creates separation quickly of the line of scrimmage and has explosive acceleration

Has elite awareness of zone coverage and is able to sit down in open spaces

Well-rounded with contested catch skills and explosive playmaking abilities in yards after catch opportunities

Where Makai Lemon can improve

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If asked to line up on the line of scrimmage, he will need to improve his hand fighting and release package to beat bigger, stronger NFL cornerbacks

Primary usage in the slot means he will be closer to the ball and asked to participate in the run game, he needs to work on his run blocking and effort as a blocker

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #3 wide receiver

Expected draft round: First, top 20



Summary

Makai Lemon is a fantastic prospect but will be fairly limited in his deployment at the NFL level. Despite his size limitations, many wide receivers around the NFL have found elite success with similar frames. Lemon, like fellow USC alum Amon-Ra St. Brown, have elite separation skills and are masters of understanding zone coverages.

The success of other similar sized wide receivers should help boost Lemon's stock and usage understanding. Lemon should be an impact rookie.