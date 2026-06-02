Matt Barrie Adds Fuel to SEC-Big Ten Rivalry Amid Breakaway Debate

The SEC's spring meetings in Destin put a bold idea into the open last week. Georgia president Jere Morehead suggested the conference could form its own postseason, and Kirby Smart backed him fully.

Smart told reporters he has "been a huge advocate that if we can't find rules that everybody plays by, then we should play on our own."

That set the table for a pointed exchange on Always College Football, where former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy asked new SEC Nation host Matt Barrie whether the SEC's breakaway threat was real or simply posturing.

Barrie makes the case for SEC depth

Barrie's argument started at the bottom of the standings. Mississippi State, once a program coaches circled as a likely win, has become what he called "a thorn in everybody's side" under Jeff Lebby.

Vanderbilt made the College Football Playoff last season and landed five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, the consensus top prospect in the 2026 class, flipping him from Georgia before the early signing period.

ESPN's Matt Barrie argues that even the Mississippi State Bulldogs have proven to be a tough win under the leadership of head coach Jeff Lebby. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

South Carolina, which went 4-8 not long ago, has quietly assembled significant roster talent.

"Those are your two easy teams? Those are your two outs?" Barrie said. "You don't really get an off week. You just don't."

Barrie says the Big Ten lacks depth beyond its marquee programs

Barrie then pivoted to the Big Ten, and the assessment was direct. He named Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and USC as programs he recognizes.

"That's all I know about that league, right?" said Barrie. His choice to exclude Indiana is a big oversight, but is point about a top heavy conference is valid to a certain degree.

He made clear where he sees the structural difference between the two conferences.

"For the SEC to say they can break off and do their own thing, that'd be pretty entertaining. Because every team is pretty damn good, whereas the Big Ten, you're kind of a top-heavy league with nothing in the middle or bottom."



Could the SEC REALLY break away? @GregMcElroy and… pic.twitter.com/Jha2xKIhtJ — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) June 2, 2026

"For the SEC to say they can break off and do their own thing, well that would be pretty entertaining, because every team is pretty damn good," Barrie said. "Whereas the Big Ten, you're kind of a top-heavy league with nothing in the middle or the bottom."

The timing of Barrie's comments matters. The Big Ten has won three consecutive national championships, and the SEC is navigating genuine frustration over NIL enforcement and governance. Barrie's position is that week-to-week competitiveness is a credential the SEC holds alone, regardless of where the national championship trophies currently reside.

Is that entirely valid? It's debatable, considering upsets are rare. Just because Vanderbilt beat Alabama a couple of years back doesn't mean the SEC is stacked from top to bottom, and the Big Ten is severely lacking the same parity. Each network's analysts, Barrie included, continue to toe the company line. This is what passes for a hot take in today's media.