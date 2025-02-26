Matt McGloin resigns from coaching job after 2 days
Matt McGloin has resigned from his football analyst position with Boston College after a few days on the job, head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed to ESPN.
Only two days ago, the Eagles program announced that McGloin had signed on as an offensive analyst under O’Brien, but will instead leave the post for family reasons.
McGloin had previously served as a Lackawanna County Commissioner in Pennsylvania, the position he resigned from to take the football analyst gig with Boston College.
“This week I made a difficult and life-changing decision without full awareness of the consequences it would have on my wife and young children,” McGloin said. “My first priority is always my family.”
He added: “I truly believed that my decision to accept a role in Boston would be good for my family, but upon further consideration the timing of such a move proved to be less than optimal. I appreciate your respect for the privacy of my family and me at this time.”
McGloin played the quarterback position at Penn State when O’Brien was head coach and his joining with his former coach was a reunion of sorts.
McGloin was the final starting quarterback under the late Joe Paterno at Penn State and the first starter at the position when O’Brien succeeded Joe Pa in 2012.
The quarterback had his best outing that year, leading the Big Ten in attempts, completions, passing yardage, touchdowns, and yards per game as the Nittany Lions went 8-4.
McGloin went undrafted in the NFL and played four seasons for the Raiders, going 1-6 as starter.
