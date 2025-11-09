Pressure builds for ACC program to remove head coach after 9th consecutive loss
Things have completely fallen apart for Boston College under head coach Bill O'Brien.
The Eagles fell to 1-9 overall after a blowout loss to SMU on Saturday. It was the 9th consecutive loss for the Eagles, who are winless against FBS opponents this season. Their only win came against Fordham in Week 1.
Boston College allowed nearly 600 total yards and turned the football over four times in its loss to SMU. The rushing attack continued to struggle, averaging only 2.7 yards per carry against the Mustangs. Entering the weekend, the Eagles ranked 15th in the ACC in rushing offense.
A lot of the frustration has been directed at Bill O'Brien, who is only in his second season as head coach. O'Brien hasn't helped his case, making headlines earlier this week when he snapped at a media member for asking about the fans' displeasure with the team's performance.
Boston College fans have hit their boiling point after Saturday's loss, calling for the program to make a change at head coach across social media.
"Fire Bill O'Brien. Can't believe I'm saying it but I'm there," one fan posted.
"AD and Bill O'Brien should both be canned. This is the worst season in football history and it's not even close," one fan said.
"Boston College needs to fire Bill O'Brien no joke," another fan posted.
"So if he continually does a bad job coaching, doesn't it beg the question why is he still coaching the team?" another fan asked.
"Bill O'Brien is the worst thing to ever happen to the program. Genuinely the most embarrassing Boston College team of my lifetime," one fan said.
"BOB should resign. Isn't working, why would it work next year or any other year. Time to move on," one fan posted.
Over his two seasons, O'Brien has compiled an 8-15 overall record and is 4-10 in the ACC. The Eagles finished 7-6 last season, ending the year with a loss to Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Due to Boston College being a private institution, the details of O'Brien's contract are publicly available. There are also no confirmed reports about what the program would owe O'Brien if they fired him this season.
O'Brien didn't hold back when asked about his message to the players after another disappointing performance, even calling out his own coaching.
“I told them, you know, I tell them the same thing every week," O'Brien said. "I tell them that, that again, I have not done a good job of coaching this team. This team has not been coached, you know, very well. And I tell them, ‘Look, you guys got to keep playing hard.’ We got to coach better. I got their back, you know. I told them [that] this week is a big week, because it's the last game for a lot of guys in this room.”
Boston College will look to rebound against No. 17 Georgia Tech next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.