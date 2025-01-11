Matthew Golden injury: Texas WR exits Ohio State game
Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden exited the first half of the College Football Playoff Cotton Bowl semifinal game against Ohio State with an apparent lower body injury.
Golden initially departed the game after suffering what appeared to be an injury to his foot, but was able to return to action, albeit briefly before being called for a penalty.
Golden emerged from the sideline with both ankles taped, but retreated from the field a second time and was escorted to the Texas locker room accompanied by team medical trainers.
The wide receiver is the most productive player at the position for the Longhorns this season, catching 56 passes for 936 yards and scoring 9 of the Longhorns’ 38 receiving touchdowns.
His two 100-yard receiving games both came during Texas’ postseason run.
Golden caught 8 passes for 162 yards against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and added another 149 yards off 7 grabs for a touchdown against Arizona State in the quarterfinal round.
