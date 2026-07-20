Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz Early Leader for Wildest Quote of 2026 College Football Season

SEC Media Days opened Monday, and it took Eli Drinkwitz roughly one segment on the SEC Network set to remind everyone why he is the conference's designated loose cannon behind a microphone.

The Missouri Tigers head coach was chatting with co-hosts Peter Burns and Chris Doering ahead of offensive lineman Cayden Green's appearance when Burns lobbed him a softball.

"Here in a couple of moments, Cayden Green (will be speaking). What's one question that we need to ask Cayden when he comes up there?" Burns asked.

Did *not* have Eli Drinkwitz cracking a joke about his running back getting shot on my bingo card for SEC Media Days. Lol pic.twitter.com/dYhFjGr7QD — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) July 20, 2026

"Yeah, why he goes to bed at nine o'clock? The dude was falling asleep at Bern's Steak House last night. Like dude, come on man," Drinkwitz answered.

"Isn't that when you want your guys to go to bed?" Doering countered, with Burns adding, "I was gonna say, you don't want night owls? Come on."

Then came the swerve. "Well, I mean, you gotta protect Ahmad (Hardy). If he'd been out with Ahmad, we'd have been alright, you know? No, I'm just kidding," Drinkwitz said.

Eli Drinkwitz joke references Ahmad Hardy shooting at SEC Media Days

If that reference made you wince, you remembered correctly. Hardy, the reigning SEC Newcomer of the Year and a consensus All-American, was shot in the upper leg at an outdoor concert in Laurel, Mississippi, in the early morning hours of May 10.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery, spent days in a Hattiesburg hospital and returned to Columbia to begin a rehab process that still carries no firm timetable. Three of his former high school teammates were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) was shot in the leg in May, and a timetable for his return remains unclear. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the immediate aftermath, Drinkwitz himself admitted he was unsure whether the Mississippi native would play at all in 2026.

So yes, it's out of pocket for Drinkwitz to joke on live national television that Green would have been better served staying out late with Hardy to keep an eye on him.

Missouri Tigers coach has history of SEC Media Days one-liners

Here is the thing about Drinkwitz: for better or worse, this is who he is at these events.

At the 2025 edition in Atlanta, the Alma, Arkansas native opened his podium session by announcing, "I'm not going to answer any questions about the Epstein Files, the radiation belt, and whether or not it was possible for Lee Harvey Oswald to get three shots off in seven seconds."

Hilarious.

Media days are his open mic night, and the SEC Network sets him up like a headliner because he delivers content. Most years, that trade works out fine, but this year's joke was simply a miss.

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz got caught with his foot in his mouth again. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is worth noting that the coach has been publicly protective of Hardy, and Missouri has a building optimism about the junior's return probably made the topic feel safer to Drinkwitz than it sounded to everyone else. There is a difference between a coach mocking a player's trauma and a coach, lacking basic comedic instincts, who outran his judgment on live TV. This lands firmly in the second category.

Nobody should be calling for public apologies because Drinkwitz told a bad joke about a sensitive subject. These things happen, but Drinkwitz is the early frontrunner for the wildest quote of 2026 with the regular season still six weeks from kickoff.