Netflix close to deal on SEC football docuseries: report
Netflix has been producing sports documentaries for the past few years, including in-depth looks at the world of Formula 1 and professional golf, and now it appears college football is its next target.
Netflix looks poised to direct its attention to college football's most dominant conference as the streamer is nearing an agreement with the SEC to produce a docu-series on the league for this coming football season, according to The Athletic.
"We make announcements when we make announcements," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told The Athletic about the speculation. "Despite what sources like to say, nothing's done until it's done."
The exact subject nature of the prospective series is unknown, but The Athletic notes that it would be similar to the "SEC Insider" program produced by SEC Network.
ESPN executives seem to favor a Netflix series around the SEC, as the network believes it would give more attention to the conference. ESPN has a contract to air SEC football games exclusively.
The reports indicate that schools would be able to decide if they want to take part in the series, with early speculation indicating that Georgia may be interested, but has not made a final decision.
Netflix has moved into the world of sports recently with its "Drive to Survive" documentary about life in F1, in addition to its golf-focused piece "Full Swing."
And the platform also produced "Quarterback," a film co-produced by Peyton Manning that followed NFL signal callers Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.
Netflix's "Untold" series has featured college football-related subjects, including pieces on former Notre Dame star Manti Te'o, ex-Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel, and a story about the Florida Gators' run under head coach Urban Meyer.
