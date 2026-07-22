Nick Saban Sends Strong Message on Alabama Amid Kalen DeBoer Criticism

Pressure is starting to mount around Kalen DeBoer to finally take the great leap forward and return Alabama to the ranks of college football’s contenders.

Entering his third season at the helm, DeBoer is a respectable 20-8 overall, but coming off a postseason run that included an ugly loss to Georgia for the SEC championship and a disastrous showing against eventual champion Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

That has predictably made DeBoer a favorite bullseye of the prognosticator industry, but Nick Saban is taking a somewhat more nuanced view of the new regime at Alabama at the height of Talkin’ Season.

Saban’s take on Alabama in ‘26

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“The one thing about Alabama this year is they’re flying under the radar a bit. A little bit unknown,” he said during SEC Media Days.

“I actually kind of liked that as a coach because when we were picked high, I always worried about how this is going to affect our offseason, our preparation, the culture you’re trying to develop as a team.

“Maybe Coach DeBoer really likes the fact that they’re flying under the radar a little.”

Stephen A. has his say

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Saban’s comments come in the wake of a blistering takedown offered by resident ESPN trash talker Stephen A. Smith, who took aim at DeBoer this week.

Smith opened up by laying out Saban’s accomplishments at the school – the national championships, NFL Draft picks, piles of wins and All Americans, the nine SEC titles, and more – and stacking them up against the start of DeBoer’s tenure, with his eight losses in two years.

While it sounds unfair to put Saban’s resume against any coach, especially his successor who’s trying to build his own thing, Smith still thinks this has already gone sideways.

“Give him the money to just go away… Do something. Get rid of him ,” Smith said on the four-letter’s airwaves.

Alabama? Under the radar?

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While that might be a good description, relatively speaking compared to seasons past, no one has forgotten about Alabama completely.

DeBoer’s team is still a unanimous pick for finishing well within the top half of the SEC this season, albeit just outside the top two, and many projections have the Crimson Tide still competing for, and ultimately earning, a place in the College Football Playoff.

Texas and Georgia are the SEC’s preseason darlings , and both have a real shot at debuting at No. 1 in the eventual AP top 25 rankings, but Alabama isn’t too far behind.

Still, they’re a long way from the colossus that completely dominated college football and set the new standard for excellence that Saban established during his tenure.

DeBoer has the power to change that narrative for good, starting this fall.