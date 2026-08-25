Nick Saban Doesn't Hesitate When Naming College Football's Greatest Salesman of All Time

Once the center of college football coaching, ESPN analyst Nick Saban has been notorious as a straight shooter. Saban's blunt-natured style has earned him a massive following at ESPN and there's no indication that he's going to change his ways anytime soon. On a recent appearance on the Pat Mc Afee Show, Saban weighed in on one of the biggest names in college football coaching-- and ribbed the coach in question by jokingly calling him a "salesman."

Cristobal hypes the ACC

Saban discussed his relationship with Miami Coach Mario Cristobal, with some telling insights. "He calls me up with this ACC bullshit," cracked Saban. "He's always trying to convince me the ACC is better than the SEC.... He's never gonna convince me."

Saban noted that the SEC opens the season with nine top 25 teams, a record that Cristobal's conference (3 teams in top 25) certainly can't crack. Of course, Saban was able to win national championships at both LSU and Alabama, so his skepticism of Cristobal's approach is based in experience.

Saban Discusses "Salesman"

In a left-handed compliment mode, Saban went on to discuss Cristobal's persuasive skills. "I love [him] as a coach... but this guy is the best salesman in the history of ball," said Saban. "He's a great recruiter. But if he ever gets fired, he'll be the best used car salesman in South Florida. I guarantee, no doubt."

Cristobal's Rise

Not long ago, his accumen as a recruiter was the most notable thing about Cristobal's resume. Cristobal was 27-47 in six seasons at FIU, reaching a bowl game twice and topping out with an 8-5 season. After rehabilitating his stock as an assistant under Saban at Alabama, he then moved on to Oregon, where he went 35-14, narrowly missing the College Football Playoff in 2019, but leaving after a 10-4 season in 2021.

At Miami, Cristobal was 12-13 in his first two seasons, but has led the Hurricanes to 10-3 and 13-3 seasons over the past two years, helping Miami reach the CFP title game last season before coming up a score short of an upset victory over Indiana.

In 2026, Cristobal and Miami will no longer be able to slip under the radar. The Hurricanes open the season as massive ACC favorites and are ranked No. 7 in the season-opening AP poll, just a spot behind the defending champions, Indiana.

And that recruiting? Well, Miami's 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked third nationally in On3's Industry team rankings. With four consensus five-star recruits committed to the Hurricanes, Crisotbal doesn't look likely to be heading to the car lot anytime soon.

Miami Coach Mario Cristobal has proven himself more than just a "salesman" in his Miami tenure. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect