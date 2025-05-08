Nick Saban set to co-chair President Trump's college sports commission: report
All that talk about Nick Saban becoming the commissioner of college football might actually come true if President Trump has his way.
Saban is expected to be named as the co-chairman of the forthcoming Presidential commission on college sports, according to a report from The Athletic.
Serving alongside Saban will be a “prominent businessman with deep ties to college athletics,” according to the report.
The commission is a prospective body set to be established by President Trump in an effort by the White House to effectively take charge of the college sports industry at a time when that industry is undergoing a torrent of historical change.
Should it go ahead, the group would look into the general collegiate sports business landscape.
Among its objectives would be investigating a wide range of concerns including transfer portal usage, payments by boosters to players, athletes’ employment status at schools, and even the shape of conferences and their respective contracts with media organizations.
Reports of that prospective Presidential body come after Trump met with Saban at the University of Alabama commencement address, and afterwards it emerged that the President was considering an executive order looking into NIL payments, purportedly at Saban’s behest.
President Trump wants to be “very engaged” in the matter, according to reports, citing the national importance of college football and other university athletics and their place in American culture.
News of President Trump’s interest in an executive order and a possible commission comes amid the backdrop of the historic House vs. NCAA settlement, which continues to move through its final approval process, and which could be decided in the coming weeks.
