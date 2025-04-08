Nick Saban up for Emmy Award for college football commentary
Nick Saban has piled up plenty of trophies as a college football coach, and now he’s in line to potentially win another in his new career analyzing the sport.
Saban has been nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent for his work as a commentator for ESPN’s “College GameDay” program.
The coach will go up against former Eagles center Jason Kelce, now with ESPN, ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, with Amazon Prime Video, former cornerback Richard Sherman, also with Prime Video, and former Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright, with CBS/TNT.
“This year’s Sports Emmy nominees have once again raised the bar in sports television, blending innovation and passion to deliver unforgettable moments,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement.
“From their groundbreaking technical achievements to their excellence in the timeless art of live sports drama and documentary storytelling, we look forward to honoring these extraordinary professionals’ contributions at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.”
The legendary former Alabama and LSU head coach retired from college football following the 2023 season, leaving the game regarded as the greatest in the history of the sport.
Saban won an NCAA-record seven national championships and completed a 292-71-1 (.804) record at Bama, LSU, Michigan State, and Toledo in his full career as a head coach.
He was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in January and will be inducted by the National Football Foundation this December.
