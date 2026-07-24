Nick Saban Gives Honest Opinion on College Football Playoff Expansion

College football is entering a defining era for the sport. So many things are left unsettled, from NIL to the transfer portal to College Football Playoff expansion.

Should the College Football Playoff Expand?

The playoff started in 2014 as a four-team format. It expanded in 2024 to a 12-team format, and now there is talk about more expansion. The issue is that the conferences don't all align on what it should be expanded to. The Big Ten is a major proponent of going to 24 teams. The SEC is in favor of a 16-team playoff. The Big Ten will only agree to 16 teams if the plan is to eventually move to 24.

That's the predicament that college football is in right now. The two most powerful and influential conferences don't see eye-to-eye. Legendary former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has a voice that carries a lot of weight. When he speaks, generally, people listen.

General view down the line of scrimmage as the Miami Hurricanes take on the Indiana Hoosiers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Saban Believes 16 Teams is the Right Number

The now "College GameDay" analyst appeared on ESPN's "Get Up," where he was asked his thoughts on expansion. Saban sided with the SEC, stating that it shouldn't expand past 16 games if the conference championship games stay.

"There were three occasions where we played 15 games when I was coaching," Saban said. "I thought 15 games was too many games for college kids to play in a season. Now, you can potentially play 17. So, if we go anything beyond 16, to me, you are adding games without eliminating conference championship games, which I think are venues that people really enjoy. So, I'm really going for 16."

Saban did present a scenario in which 20 teams would be allowed. He said whether they use conference championship weekend as almost like a play-in format to the playoff. But he feels going to 24 and adding more games is not beneficial to the players.

Player Safety Must Remain Part of the Playoff Expansion Debate

As college football leaders continue debating the future of the playoff, Saban believes player welfare cannot be ignored. While expansion may create more opportunities and revenue, it also raises questions about the number of games college athletes are expected to play. Adding more games would increase the physical demands placed on players over the course of a season.

Whether the playoff ultimately settles on 16 teams or something larger, balancing competitive opportunities with player health will remain one of the sport's biggest challenges.