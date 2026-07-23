Nick Saban Names SEC Powerhouse with 'Lot of Holes to Fill'

The Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the most talked-about teams of the offseason. The Crimson Tide are heading into their third season under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer Enters a Crucial Year 3 with Major Questions

In his first two years, DeBoer has gone 20-8. In his first year, the team went 9-4, but didn't make the College Football Playoff. That brought a lot of scrutiny for DeBoer and put him under intense pressure in 2025. He responded by going 11-4, making the SEC Championship Game and returning to the College Football Playoff.

The issue for DeBoer is that the team was blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game, and they were blown out by the Indiana Hoosiers 38-3 in the playoff. That has increased some of the criticism of DeBoer, because the fan base isn't used to seeing the team look overwhelmed in big games.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Saban Believes Alabama's Offense Will Determine DeBoer's Success

Another reason for the pressure is who DeBoer follows. DeBoer replaced legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who retired after 17 seasons and six national championships following the 2023 season. Saban is now an analyst for ESPN's "College GameDay." He appeared on "Get Up," where he gave his honest thoughts on the Crimson Tide this season.

"Kalen didn't take this job not to win," Saban said. "He wants to win. He knew the challenges of taking over a very successful program and the expectations that would come with it. I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for him.

"They have a lot of holes to fill, especially on offense. How well they do that will determine how successful they will be. I do think they have a very good defensive team, so maybe that can carry them early on in the season."

As Saban mentioned, there are a lot of question marks for the Crimson Tide this season. They have a quarterback battle between Austin Mack and former five-star Keelon Russell. Neither has much experience in their career.

On top of that, they are replacing four starting offensive linemen, their leading rusher and two of their top three wide receivers from last season.

The Crimson Tide's Defense Could Buy Time, But the Offense Must Improve

DeBoer has already shown he can keep Alabama among the top teams in college football, but Year 3 will reveal whether he can elevate the program back to championship status. The Crimson Tide have the defensive talent to compete at the highest level, but replacing key offensive pieces will be the biggest challenge.

As Saban pointed out, Alabama's success will likely come down to how quickly the offense can find answers.