Nick Saban identifies college football’s best quarterback this season
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban has long been the standard for identifying elite talent, and his latest assessment carries plenty of weight. During ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast, Saban named Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin as the best signal-caller in college football this season. The remark not only reflected Sayin’s exceptional play but also carried a deeper resonance considering the connection between the two.
Sayin was once committed to Alabama and planned to play under Saban. That plan ended abruptly in January 2024 when Saban announced his retirement, leaving the five-star freshman to reconsider his future. Within weeks, Sayin entered the transfer portal and landed at Ohio State, drawn by head coach Ryan Day’s quarterback development track record. The Carlsbad, California native joined a crowded room that included former five-star recruit Air Noland, yet his confidence never wavered.
Now, less than two years later, Sayin has led the Buckeyes to a 5-0 record and the top spot in the polls. Through five games, he has completed 80.2 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. What was once a gamble to transfer has become one of the season’s defining success stories.
Julian Sayin’s Path From Alabama To Ohio State
Sayin’s decision to leave Alabama came after Saban’s retirement sent shockwaves across college football. He had signed with the Crimson Tide in December 2023 and was already on campus when the news broke. “When I ended up going to Alabama, I wanted to go play for Coach Saban,” Sayin said on Off Script with Zak Herbstreit. “When he retired, I decided to transfer. Ohio State was just a big decision for me because of the quarterback development history they’ve had with Coach Day.”
That choice brought Sayin into a competitive environment that fit his mindset. He spent his first year learning behind veteran Will Howard as Ohio State won a national championship.
When Howard’s eligibility expired, Sayin competed with Lincoln Kienholz and earned the starting job in August. His mother, Karen Brandenburg, recalled the moment she got the text: “I’ll be named the starter after practice.”
Since then, Sayin has lived up to his reputation as a composed and technically gifted quarterback. Day said Sayin’s maturity and precision separate him from typical first-year starters. “Julian, I think in his mind, has always wanted to play at a place like Ohio State,” Day said. “They make a mistake, get it fixed, and move on. The good ones respond quickly.”
Ryan Day And Nick Saban See The Same Traits
Day’s system demands accuracy, intelligence, and poise, and Sayin has shown all three. He ranks first nationally in completion rate and third in passer efficiency. Saban’s recognition on College GameDay echoed what Day has been saying privately all season. “Starting quarterbacks need an extraordinary trait,” Day said. “Julian’s is his accuracy.”
That accuracy shows up across all levels of the field. Sayin has completed 81 percent of his passes from zero to ten yards and 63 percent between 11 and 20 yards, per TruMedia. He also ranks second nationally in off-target rate at just 6.3 percent. Those numbers reflect both mechanical consistency and a deep understanding of Ohio State’s offense.
Sayin’s calm demeanor, developed over years of travel ball and early training in California, continues to define his approach. His former coach, Thadd MacNeal, once said, “He’s not about drama, and he’s not super emotional.” That steadiness is why Saban, now observing from the broadcast desk, called him the nation’s best quarterback.
The Buckeyes plays the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign at 3:30 p.m. ET.