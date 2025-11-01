Nick Saban predicts winner of Texas-Vanderbilt game
ESPN analyst Nick Saban shared his pick for Saturday's pivotal Vanderbilt/Texas SEC showdown. With a pair of ranked teams both harboring College Football Playoff hopes despite one early loss by Vandy and two by Texas, the game could be definitive for one or both teams. Saban weighed in with his pick on College GameDay.
Saban's pick
You know, I jumped on the [Vanderbilt] bandwagon last week. But I'm jumping off the bandwagon today. Texas.- Nick Saban
Saban did indeed pick Vanderbilt to best CFP contender No. 15 Missouri at home a week ago, and the Commodores delivered in that game, 17-10. Vandy's usually high-octane offense was held to just 265 yards and 13 first downs. But an opportunistic Vanderilt defense knocked Missouri QB Beau Pribula from the game and held on for a massive victory.
The No. 9 Commodores have now set their sights on No. 20 Texas, who limped into this week off a 45-38 overtime win over Mississippi State. QB Arch Manning was knocked out late in that game, but is apparently going to give it a go in Week 10 against the Commodores.
Vandy's rise
Vanderbilt has never won 10 games in the history of their program and have not finished above No. 20 in either final major poll since 1948. But Heisman Trophy hopeful Diego Pavia had launched the Commodores to a 7-1 start, even if they are a slight underdog today at Texas.
Texas's troubles
The Longhorns were preseason No. 1, but have stumbled through losses to Ohio State and Florida and have needed overtime to escape in each of the last two weeks on the road, first at Kentucky and then at Mississippi State. Preseason Heisman favorite Arch Manning has been a disappointment in 2025, but given an outstanding strength of schedule, Texas remains a potential CFP hopeful, currently ranked at No. 7 in ESPN's FPI rankings, which give Texas a 41.2% chance at making the College Football Playoff.
A week ago, Saban took the Commodores and they won. But in picking against them,the legendary former Alabama coach may see something that will send Vandy to its second loss and a seat further back on the CFP bus.