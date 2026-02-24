No. 1 CB Predicted to Have 'Superstar Trajectory' in College Football

Just over six months separate late February from the beginning of the 2026 college football season.

Many of the stars from the 2025 college football season, but a significant number will return to the college game to add to their bodies of work. One key returnee in 2026 is cornerback Leonard Moore, who enters his third season at Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was a three-star commit in Notre Dame's 2024 signing class, ranking as the No. 42 cornerback in the cycle. The beginning of Moore's college career resembled a baptism by fire; the Fighting Irish lost starter Benjamin Morrison for the season just six games in, so Moore took over for the remaining 10 games.

Moore finished 2024 with 48 total tackles, a pair of forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. The Football Writers Association of America named Moore to its Freshman All-America Team and its Freshman Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts in the Fighting Irish's deep College Football Playoff run.

Injuries sidelined Moore for a pair of games in 2025, but he still contributed heavily to the defensive backfield. He tallied 31 total tackles, a forced fumble, seven pass breakups and five interceptions. Moore received consensus All-America recognition from major media outlets at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The production in each of Moore's first two college football seasons has earned him copious amounts of national attention as he enters his junior season at Notre Dame.

Pro Football Focus put into perspective the overall impact of Moore's first two seasons of college football, stating how Moore is the first cornerback in its history of grading to earn an 85 or better in each of his first two seasons.

Leonard Moore is on a Superstar Trajectory⭐️ pic.twitter.com/UGY8CUN8kg — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 22, 2026

Pro Football Focus is not the only major college football media outlet lauding Moore heading into the 2026 season. Rivals considers Moore as its No. 1 cornerback in all of college football.

The 2026 season is likely the last Moore will play for Notre Dame, as NFL draft experts are touting him as one of the top prospects in the 2027 class. In a list of projections he released in January, ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller said Moore was his favorite 2027 defensive back prospect and should find himself going no later than No. 10 overall.

Notre Dame will enter the 2026 season as one of the hungriest teams across college football. The Fighting Irish are eager to prove they belong in the College Football Playoff next season after their exclusion in 2025.