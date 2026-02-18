No.1 Transfer Portal QB Expected to Take Major College Football Program to ‘Next Level’

College football teams always try to fix their weak spots during the offseason. The transfer portal allows schools to find experienced leaders who can help them win games immediately. One Big 12 program just made a massive move that changes the conference race in 2026.

Texas Tech had a fantastic offense last year but struggled during the playoffs. To fix that, they signed former Cincinnati star Brendan Sorsby. Now, a top analyst expects this new quarterback to turn the squad into a true championship contender.

CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah believes this is the perfect fit for the university. The standout passer is heading to Lubbock with high expectations and will lead the Red Raiders to the "next level." Jeyarajah thinks the new starter has the skills to push the Red Raiders past the obstacles that stopped them last season.

Brendan Sorsby brings dual threat talent to the Texas Tech offense

The Red Raiders featured the best offense in the Big 12 last year, but the unit failed in the postseason. They lost 23-0 to Oregon in the College Football Playoff because they could not move the ball. Quarterback Behren Morton threw two interceptions in that game. He passed for less than 140 yards. The coaching staff knew they needed a change.

They found their answer in the transfer portal. Upon entering the portal, Sorsby was rated as the No. 1 player. He chose Texas Tech over LSU after a visit to Baton Rouge. Reports suggest the deal could be worth around $5 million. This shows the university wants to win another conference title.

Texas Tech football team quarterback Brendan Sorsby reacts to a play during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Denton, Texas, native had a breakout year in 2025. He threw for 2,800 yards and scored 27 touchdowns through the air. He was also dangerous with his legs. Sorsby ran for 580 yards and added nine rushing touchdowns. His 36 total scores helped him earn second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Jeyarajah notes that the new quarterback processes plays quickly. This mental sharpness is vital against elite defenses. His ability to run and pass gives the offense more options. Texas Tech fans hope this versatility brings more success in the College Football Playoff.

The Red Raiders have their spring game scheduled for Friday, April 17.