No. 1 transfer portal QB predicted to be Heisman Trophy finalist

The movement from the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle in college football came to a close near the end of January.

The two-week window for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal ran from Jan. 2 to midnight on Jan. 16. Thousands of players from every corner of college football looked to the portal for new homes, but none were more publicized than the quarterbacks moving around in the Power Four ranks.

One key quarterback who entered the portal was former Cincinnati starter Brendan Sorsby, who committed to Texas Tech. He will have one season of eligibility with the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech is the third school Sorsby will suit up for in his college football career. He spent two seasons with Tom Allen at Indiana, using a redshirt in 2022 before seeing extensive action in 2023.

He finished 2023 with 1,587 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions to go with 286 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground.

Following Allen's firing from Indiana in the 2024 offseason, Sorsby transferred to Cincinnati. Over the course of two seasons, he passed for 5,613 yards, 45 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while rushing for 1,027 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2024 and named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in 2025.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sorsby's potential in an offense with better surroundings is drawing attention to the Red Raiders ahead of the 2026 season. Cody Nagel of CBS Sports listed bold predictions for each team in fellow CBS college football reporter Brandon Marcello's way-too-early top 25 rankings for 2026.

Texas Tech was the No. 7 team in the rankings, and Nagel predicted that Sorsby would become the first Heisman Trophy finalist in program history.

"No slight to Behren Morton and what he was able to accomplish at Texas Tech in 2025, but the Red Raiders made a significant upgrade at quarterback for 2026 with former Cincinnati standout Brendan Sorsby, the No. 2 overall transfer, arriving in Lubbock," Nagel wrote.

"Although the top two pass catchers from last season depart, the return of Coy Eakin and key transfers like Kenny Johnson (Pittsburgh), Jalen Jones (Alabama State), Donte Lee Jr. (Liberty) and Malcolm Simmons (Auburn) give Sorsby plenty of experienced playmakers who combined for significant production last season at his disposal."

Texas Tech was the Big 12's representative in the 2025-2026 College Football Playoff, finishing with 11 wins in the regular season and defeating BYU (34-7) in the Big 12 Championship. The offense's inability to produce led to its downfall in the Orange Bowl against Oregon (23-0), something it made sure to address with the portal going into the offseason.