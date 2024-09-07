Northern Illinois coach tearful after Notre Dame upset: Video
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock couldn't control his emotions after watching his team upset No. 5 Notre Dame in a historic result on Saturday.
Tears rolled down Hammock's face as he spoke with NBC after the game, explaining how proud he was of his team and his players.
"I'm so proud of our kids, the coaches, just everybody," he said. "They believed and we came here and got it done."
Getting it done is an understatement.
Coming into Saturday's game, the MAC was 0-51 all-time against teams ranked in the top-five of the AP top 25 football rankings, but that changed when the Huskies kicked a go-ahead field goal with 51 seconds left under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus.
Notre Dame attempted a 62-yard field goal as time expired in an effort to tie the game, but Northern Illinois blocked the kick, completing the biggest upset in MAC history.
"We got a veteran team, a bunch of guys that have been through a lot of damn things and they've worked together," Hammock said.
"Like we still are in college football. I know there's a whole bunch of other things with the transfer portal and NIL. We still have a family. And they believe in that family and doing things the right way."
"I couldn't be more proud of them."

