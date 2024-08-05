College Football HQ

Notre Dame football confirms 2 players will miss 2024 season after injuries

Charles Jagusah and Marty Auer will likely miss the 2024 football season after suffering injuries in practice, Notre Dame confirmed.

James Parks

Charles Jagusah OL of the Fighting Irish at football practice at the Irish Athletic Center at Notre Dame.
Charles Jagusah OL of the Fighting Irish at football practice at the Irish Athletic Center at Notre Dame. / MATTIE NERETIN / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Just weeks before the start of football season, two Notre Dame players are already likely ruled out for this fall after suffering season-ending injuries at camp, the school confirmed.

Offensive lineman Charles Jagusah suffered a torn pectoral muscle after injuring his shoulder during a practice on Saturday, Notre Dame said in a statement.

In addition, defensive back and specialist Marty Auer injured his left knee and tore his ACL as a result.

Both players will have surgeries on their respective injuries and each is expected to miss the entire 2024 football season, the school said.

Jagusah, a redshirt freshman, appeared in two games for Notre Dame last season, playing against Stanford and in place of Joe Alt during the Sun Bowl.

He was expected to earn a place as a starter on the Fighting Irish offensive line this season at left tackle and to protect the blind side of incoming transfer quarterback Riley Leonard.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/News