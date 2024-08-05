Notre Dame football confirms 2 players will miss 2024 season after injuries
Just weeks before the start of football season, two Notre Dame players are already likely ruled out for this fall after suffering season-ending injuries at camp, the school confirmed.
Offensive lineman Charles Jagusah suffered a torn pectoral muscle after injuring his shoulder during a practice on Saturday, Notre Dame said in a statement.
In addition, defensive back and specialist Marty Auer injured his left knee and tore his ACL as a result.
Both players will have surgeries on their respective injuries and each is expected to miss the entire 2024 football season, the school said.
Jagusah, a redshirt freshman, appeared in two games for Notre Dame last season, playing against Stanford and in place of Joe Alt during the Sun Bowl.
He was expected to earn a place as a starter on the Fighting Irish offensive line this season at left tackle and to protect the blind side of incoming transfer quarterback Riley Leonard.
