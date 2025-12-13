Rising $54 million college football HC linked to major NFL coaching vacancy

One of college football’s most accomplished young head coaches is now among the candidates being considered by a fledgling NFL franchise for its coaching vacancy.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has emerged as a candidate for the open position with the New York Giants, according to The Athletic’s Diana Russini.

Interest in Marcus Freeman is rising

New York isn’t the only place that could be taking a close look at Freeman, as the Tennessee Titans may also become interested in him, according to the report.

Freeman, who will turn 40 next month, signed a contract extension with Notre Dame last year that will lock him in with the school through the 2030 season, but if this carousel has proven anything, it’s that almost any contract can be gotten out of.

Notre Dame is a private school and is not obligated to publish its coaching salaries, but insiders contend his deal pays him $9 million per season and is worth a total of a reported $54 million.

But that raise is already somewhat out of date after Indiana recently inked Curt Cignetti to a new deal that will pay him $11.7 million per season.

Notre Dame knows Freeman is getting that interest

“Everybody has eyes on Marcus,” Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said.

“College has eyes on Marcus. NFL has eyes on Marcus. I bet Hollywood has eyes on Marcus. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in the next Leo DiCaprio movie with Martin Scorsese.

“Marcus is Marcus. All the credit to him. He deserves it. He’s the absolute best coach in the country for Notre Dame, full stop. One of the greatest college coaches in the country.

“And people forget how young he is, so I get it. That’s a compliment to him and his success and the way he represents himself and the way he prepares and who he is and how he talks.”

What Freeman has done at Notre Dame

Freeman has just completed his fourth season at the helm of the Fighting Irish program and boasts a 43-12 overall record, winning more than 78 percent of his games.

Freeman led Notre Dame to a No. 2 national ranking and an appearance in the national championship game against his alma mater a year ago.

His team went 10-2 this season and seemed poised for another berth in the College Football Playoff, before the committee reversed course on Selection Day and left the Irish out of the field, leading the school to decline playing in a bowl game.

Notre Dame won't let him go

Cognizant of the talk around his head man, Bevacqua is not willing to watch from the sidelines if his successful football coach is going to be courted by opportunities in the NFL, or anywhere.

“I would never say we wouldn’t match anything when it comes to Marcus,” Bevacqua said recently.

“I make sure that he knows that he will be where he deserves to be, and that is at the top, top, top tier of college football coaches when it comes to compensation every year.

“I view his contract, although a multiyear contract, as a living, breathing document that we will revise every year as need be to make sure he’s where he deserves to be. He knows he has that commitment from me and more importantly from the university.”

