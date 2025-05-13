Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith inks NIL deal with Mark Wahlberg Auto Group
When you’re the best wide receiver in college football, you can expect to get offered some good NIL deals, and that’s what Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith just secured for himself.
Smith revealed on Instagram that he locked in a new deal with the Mark Wahlberg Auto Group.
No financial details were revealed about the arrangement between the Buckeyes star and the car dealer, but it undoubtedly helped increase Smith’s already-lucrative position in the NIL market.
Smith comes into the 2025 college football season as the No. 3 most valuable player in the national NIL player rankings, according to On3 Sports.
That coveted placement also includes an expert appraisal of around $4 million when considering how much Smith should be able to command as a player based off his production last year.
Smith emerged as the best playmaker at the wide receiver position in college football last season as a true freshman, helping Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade.
The former five-star prospect caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and scored 15 touchdowns a year ago.
Reports emerged early this offseason that Smith was on the receiving end of some other major NIL deals from other schools in an attempt to lure him away from Ohio State, but he’s still in place with the Buckeyes even after some major changes to the team’s offense.
And his profile in Ohio State’s offense should only grow this season as the team undergoes a prominent quarterback change, magnifying the importance he’ll have in helping whoever succeeds Will Howard at the position.
Wherever the Buckeyes go, it’ll be Jeremiah Smith who helps get them there, and wherever he goes, some serious NIL money should also follow.
--