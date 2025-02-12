College football NIL player rankings for 2025
For the first time in college football history, amateur players are able to legally put money in their pockets thanks to the innovative NIL rules introduced to the game in recent years.
And while most players are able to get something out of it, as expected, there are a lucky few who have parlayed their name, image, and likeness into bigger bucks than the competition.
Players at the most important positions and playing for some of the biggest-name programs in the country are predictably dominating the rankings as we move into the 2025 season.
Who are the 10 most valuable players in the NIL market right now?
Rankings courtesy of On3 Sports valuations
10. Sam Leavitt
Arizona State quarterback
NIL valuation: $3 million
Leavitt predictably jumped into the national spotlight after the Sun Devils dominated in the Big 12 title game and made the College Football Playoff for the first time, passing for 24 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions while throwing for nearly 3,000 yards as a redshirt freshman.
And that $3 million estimate is a marked increase in value from when On3 Sports previously placed Leavitt’s NIL value at around $616,000 earlier in the season, ranking 15th in the Big 12.
9. Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee quarterback
NIL valuation: $3.1 million
Iamaleava has almost tripled his estimated NIL value over the past year since emerging as the unchallenged starter for the Volunteers, throwing for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns and boasting a statement win over Alabama, and he’ll have another cast of blue-chip receivers to work with in 2025.
8. Drew Allar
Penn State quarterback
NIL valuation: $3.2 million
A former five-star prospect from the Cleveland area, Allar is coming off his best season, completing 66 percent of his passes for 3,327 yards, both career-highs, and scored 24 touchdowns, his second-best career mark, helping lead the Nittany Lions all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinal round.
7. Cade Klubnik
Clemson quarterback
NIL valuation: $3.3 million
Another former five-star recruit, Klubnik threw for a personal-best 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns last season, helping Clemson to its first playoff showing since 2020, and notably inked an NIL deal with Beats by Dre back in 2023.
6. Garrett Nussmeier
LSU quarterback
NIL valuation: $3.6 million
Nussmeier led one of college football’s most productive passing attacks last season, eclipsing 4,000 yards in the air while scoring 29 touchdowns, and the Tigers quarterback was one of several NCAA stars to appear in a commercial for Powerade last summer.
5. LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina quarterback
NIL valuation: $3.7 million
Sellers was named the National Freshman Offensive Player of the Year after posting 2,534 passing yards and scoring 18 touchdowns, adding another 7 TDs and 674 yards on the ground, and signed an NIL deal with Cheez-It ahead of the Gamecocks’ appearance in the Citrus Bowl.
4. DJ Lagway
Florida quarterback
NIL valuation: $3.8 million
Lagway stepped into the starting role at Florida after Graham Mertz’s injury, only to be forced out by his own injury, but still left a very good impression during his limited exposure, throwing for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he signed an NIL deal with Nintendo and Epic Games at the start of the 2025 calendar year.
3. Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State wide receiver
NIL valuation: $4 million
The only non-quarterback in these rankings, the first to crack the $4 million mark, and one who is still reportedly hearing offers from other schools, Smith is considered the best wide receiver in college football, catching 76 passes for 1,315 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns, and he has NIL deals with Nintendo and Red Bull signed over the last few months.
2. Carson Beck
Miami quarterback
NIL valuation: $4.3 million
Beck seemed poised to enter the NFL Draft after playing at Georgia, but instead landed at Miami in arguably the biggest transfer of the year, and on the heels of a reported $4 million NIL package. Beck has deals with Beats by Dre, Chipotle, and Morgan & Morgan, per reports.
1. Arch Manning
Texas quarterback
NIL valuation: $6.5 million
The name Manning goes a long way in college football, especially in the era of NIL, as the Longhorns quarterback signed a deal with Red Bull this offseason as he prepares to take over the starting role from Quinn Ewers for good heading into the 2025 season.
