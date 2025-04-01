Ryan Day reveals Ohio State football spring game plans
While some high-profile college football programs are changing or canceling their spring games, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says the Buckeyes are going ahead with theirs.
“I just wanted to mention, the plan is for us still to play the spring game,” Day said.
“We’ll continue to look at the health throughout this week and into next week, but the plan is to have a game format on the 12th, which will be great, and then we could have a lot of different things going on that day.”
Day has been consistent that he is willing to change Ohio State’s spring practice and game format if there should be too many injuries or the threat of injuries at key positions.
Several programs around the country have decided against a formal spring game for varying reasons.
Texas cited the length of its previous football season to skip the game in favor of an NFL-style organized team activities period, while Nebraska expressed concerns around tampering.
But the Buckeyes are keeping the format in place for the time being.
“We want to do this. We want to play a spring game,” Day said.
“Now there may be some guys that are held from the spring game, but not many. We feel like we're 159 days away from playing Texas, and that day will matter to a lot of young players.
“So we need to get out there and compete. The format of it and how it works will probably be similar to what we’ve done in the past.”
Day still sees value in getting his team on the field in the springtime before summer practice kicks off.
“It will be a great opportunity for fans and folks to see our guys and get out there and play,” he said.
“That part of it to me, and it is what it is, but we’ve got to do it. It’s important that we start the season fast and the first step is playing in the spring game.”
The spring game will be held Saturday, April 12 at 12 p.m. Eastern time in Ohio Stadium.
