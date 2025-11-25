Paul Finebaum suggests Ole Miss has already made decision on Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss enters rivalry week in an unfamiliar position: chasing both a College Football Playoff berth and trying to keep its head coach from leaving. Lane Kiffin’s future has become one of the most polarizing topics in the sport, and according to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, it might already be decided.
On ESPN's Get Up on Tuesday morning, Finebaum said he believes Ole Miss has already chosen to move forward without Kiffin. “Ole Miss has told him, ‘You’re not going to stay,’” Finebaum said. “I think the distraction would be immense. He would be recruiting, trying to get players on his own team to leave with us. I think that would be a disaster.”
Finebaum described the situation as “unprecedented,” saying the possibility of a coach departing before the playoff even begins is unlike anything college football has ever seen. His comments came just days before the Rebels meet Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, a game that could define both the program’s season and Kiffin’s tenure in Oxford.
Ole Miss Caught Between Playoff Push, Coaching Uncertainty
The Rebels are 10-1 and ranked No. 6 in the latest playoff rankings, giving them a chance to reach the four-team field for the first time. But as the program inches toward history, speculation about Kiffin’s next move has overshadowed the on-field story.
LSU and Florida, both of which fired their head coaches earlier this season, have reportedly made offers exceeding $90 million for Kiffin’s services. Those schools are believed to be pushing for a deal before the playoff field is set, creating tension inside the Ole Miss program.
Athletic director Keith Carter addressed the situation publicly, noting that he and Chancellor Glenn Boyce met with Kiffin to discuss his future. Carter said an announcement is expected the Saturday after the Egg Bowl.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt also weighed in on The Joel Klatt Show, saying Kiffin risks damaging his credibility if he leaves before the postseason. “How does Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss in the middle of a playoff run and have any credibility at his next place? I don’t think that he would,” Klatt said. “Your credibility is your currency as a coach. If you say yes to everything, how can you be committed to anything?”
Kiffin, for his part, avoided the topic during Monday’s press conference. He told reporters he would only answer questions related to the team and Friday’s game. “Very fair question,” Kiffin said when asked about his future. “But we’re not answering anything that doesn’t have to do with the game and the season.”
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss echoed that sentiment, writing on social media that the team remains “completely locked in, living in the moment, and staying true to our 1-0 mindset.”
Whether Friday marks the end of Kiffin’s Ole Miss tenure or the start of a playoff run remains to be seen. The Rebels will face Mississippi State at noon ET on ABC on Friday in the Egg Bowl.