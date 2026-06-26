One SEC Coach Named the Conference's Top Hot Seat Candidate

The 2026 college football season will see several major college football coaches coaching for their jobs.

Shane Beamer Enters Year 6 With Momentum Gone and Pressure Rising

One of those is South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer. He's entering Year 6 as the head coach in Columbia. He's gone 33-30 in his tenure.

The issue for Beamer is the inconsistency. In 2024, he had his best season. South Carolina went 9-4. They ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak, with four of those games being against ranked opponents.

This resulted in them just narrowly missing the College Football Playoff. On top of that, they were led by redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers and freshman EDGE Dylan Stewart. This meant the future looked very bright for the Gamecocks.

The 2025 season started with high expectations. Sellers and Stewart were back, and South Carolina started the season ranked No. 13 in the country.

After a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies, they vaulted up to No. 10. However, that's when the season would fall apart. The Gamecocks would go 4-8, posting the worst record in Beamer's tenure.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Blake Toppmeyer Names Shane Beamer as SEC's Most Vulnerable Coach

That kind of yo-yo type of performance is why Beamer is on the hot seat. In fact, Blake Toppmeyer of USA Today appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show" and stated that he feels Beamer is the SEC coach on the hottest seat.

"It's usually not a great sign when a coach admits when he's on the hot seat," Toppmeyer said. "That's basically what Shane Beamer did in his recent interview... After a 4-8 season at South Carolina, entering year six, Shane Beamer, I think, tops the SEC's hot seat list."

For Beamer, it is simple. You need to win and prove that you are the right man for the job. You can't have another 4-8 season, or likely even a .500 or below type of year. South Carolina needs to bounce back and win seven or eight games at a minimum.

New Administration Raises Stakes for 2026

Beamer no longer has a safety net. Longtime athletic director Ray Tanner, who hired Beamer, stepped down in 2024 to take on a new role with the university.

Jeremiah Donati is the new athletic director, but he did not hire Beamer. So, it's possible his leash is shorter than what Tanner's would have been.

Beamer's challenge in 2026 is less about potential and more about restoring baseline stability after a sharp regression. The 2024 breakout showed what South Carolina can be at its peak, but the 2025 collapse quickly reset expectations.

With a new athletic director and reduced margin for error, the program now needs proof that the downturn was temporary rather than a trend.