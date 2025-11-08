Pat McAfee names college football program that 'has it all.'
ESPN personality Pat McAfee took a minute on College GameDay in a discussion of College Football Playoff contenders to weigh in one on team that has especially impressed him. In consider this contender, McAfee told the College GameDay audience that the only undefeated team in the state of Texas-- the Texas A&M Aggies are a team "that has it all."
McAfee was effusive in his praise for the Aggies, whose 8-0 start has seemingly gone under the radar after the Big Ten's biggest successes.
McAfee's take
They have it all. Quarterback could be a Heisman... Marcel Reed is on the only undefeated team in the SEC and he is unbelievable and phenomenal, and their defense has gotten very good.- Pat McAfee
The Heisman contender
Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed has been a dependable weapon for A&M, passing for 1,972 yards and 17 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Reed has added 349 rushing yards and six more scores on the ground. Notably, he threw for 360 yards and helped rally A&M late in their win over Notre Dame in September.
An improving (and aggressive) defense
The Aggie defense has been a bit up and down, but has carved a niche with aggressive plays. The Aggies are second in the SEC in tackles for loss (66) and third in sacks (32). In part because of the ability to force negative plays, A&M is the best defense in all of FBS football on third downs, holding opponents to just 22.2% conversions. Defensive end Cashius Howell has been an impact edge rusher, with 9.5 sacks, which leads the SEC and ties for third place nationally.
Remaining hurdles for Aggies
The biggest issue moving forward for A&M is their schedule. While Indiana has no ranked foes left and Ohio State has only their finale against Michigan, A&M still has to play at Missouri today and at Texas to finish the regular season. The SEC standings would leave A&M probably facing Alabama in the SEC title game.
But as for McAfee's point, as long as the aggressive plays from the Aggie defense hold up, A&M remains a balanced and complete team that certainly has a shot at a deep CFP run.